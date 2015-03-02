Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:42, 19 June 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
14:34, 19 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkey funds education system more than Germany
Turkey funds education system more than Germany

Yilmaz said when the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party came to power in 2002, Turkey was last among EU countries in the funding of its education.

World Bulletin / News Desk

-Turkish Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz said that Turkey was devoting more funds to the education system than Germany. 

"When we started governing the country in 2002, there were 28 students per teacher, now that figure has come down to 17. With this we are better than Italy and France,” Yilmaz said. 

“We hired nearly 585,000 teachers to date. We need 100,000 more. By September 2018, we will have assigned 25,000 more teachers,” Yilmaz added. 

“With the Movement of Enhancing Opportunities and Improving Technology, also known as FATIH Project, our government installed 430,000 smart boards in classrooms,” he said. 

"We aim to have an education system that will raise happy, healthy and peaceful individuals. So they would learn to love the animals and environment,” Yilmaz added.



Related Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
3-month timetable set in US-Turkey Manbij deal
3-month timetable set in US-Turkey Manbij deal

Manbij deal focuses on ridding northern Syrian city of PKK-affiliated YPG terrorists
Turkey funds education system more than Germany
Turkey funds education system more than Germany

Yilmaz said when the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party came to power in 2002, Turkey was last among EU countries in the funding of its education.
Turkey key country in Syria talks says FM Cavusoglu
Turkey key country in Syria talks, says FM Cavusoglu

Manbij model is important for Syria's future as well, says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Turkish soldier killed in bomb attack in SE Turkey
Turkish soldier killed in bomb attack in SE Turkey

Two others injured in homemade bomb attack in Siirt by PKK terrorists
Arrest warrants out for 124 FETO-tied suspects
Arrest warrants out for 124 FETO-tied suspects

Prosecutors in central province of Konya issue arrest warrants for alleged ‘covert imams’ of terror group FETO
26 terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
26 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Airstrikes kill armed terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's Diyarbakir, Sirnak provinces
Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria s Manbij
Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria’s Manbij

Patrols in line with agreed-upon roadmap
Over 1 million Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls
Over 1 million Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls

Figure is expected to increase as voting in Turkish missions to continue until Tuesday, at custom gates till election day
Turkish army announces patrols in Syria's Manbij
Turkish army announces patrols in Syria's Manbij

Patrols in line with the jointly agreed roadmap on Manbij
Turkey sets 2 field hospitals in Yemen
Turkey sets 2 field hospitals in Yemen

Hospitals to provide emergency and surgical care
420 migrants held in NW Turkey
420 migrants held in NW Turkey

Migrants were Afghan, Pakistani, Syrian, Iraqi nationals
Turkey repairs ancient mosque market in Syria s Al-Bab
Turkey repairs ancient mosque, market in Syria’s Al-Bab

City was liberated from ISIL last year by Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield  
Turkey's jailed candidate goes on state TV
Turkey's jailed candidate goes on state TV

Former HDP Co-Chairman Selahattin Demirtas has been allowed to campaign for presidential polls from behind bars on TRT
Erdogan New mega project to provide 100 000 jobs
Erdogan: New mega project to provide 100,000 jobs

Turkish president says we are establishing mega industry zones in 5 regions of Turkey  
17 PKK KCK suspects arrested in southern Turkey
17 PKK/KCK suspects arrested in southern Turkey

Suspects, including 3 women, rounded up in Adana province
Turkey condemns twin suicide blasts in Nigeria
Turkey condemns twin suicide blasts in Nigeria

At least 20 people killed in twin suicide attack in northeastern Borno state

News

3-month timetable set in US-Turkey Manbij deal
3-month timetable set in US-Turkey Manbij deal

Turkey's GDP per capita index up in 2017
Turkey's GDP per capita index up in 2017

Turkey key country in Syria talks, says FM Cavusoglu
Turkey key country in Syria talks says FM Cavusoglu

Turkey’s external assets at $234B in April
Turkey s external assets at 234B in April

Turkish soldier killed in bomb attack in SE Turkey
Turkish soldier killed in bomb attack in SE Turkey

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 