Turkey funds education system more than Germany

-Turkish Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz said that Turkey was devoting more funds to the education system than Germany.

"When we started governing the country in 2002, there were 28 students per teacher, now that figure has come down to 17. With this we are better than Italy and France,” Yilmaz said.

“We hired nearly 585,000 teachers to date. We need 100,000 more. By September 2018, we will have assigned 25,000 more teachers,” Yilmaz added.

“With the Movement of Enhancing Opportunities and Improving Technology, also known as FATIH Project, our government installed 430,000 smart boards in classrooms,” he said.

"We aim to have an education system that will raise happy, healthy and peaceful individuals. So they would learn to love the animals and environment,” Yilmaz added.