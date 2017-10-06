Turkey's GDP per capita index up in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita index based on purchasing power parity (PPP) was 65 while the average for 28 European Union (EU) countries was 100 last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Tuesday.

Turkey’s GDP per capita index was 35 percent below the EU average, according to the preliminary results of the European Comparison Program for 2017, TurkStat said.

Official data showed that Turkey's GDP per capita index based on PPP recorded a recovery last year, as the index value was 64, or 36 percent below the EU average, in 2016.

The PPP is an index that allows a comparison for both economic activity and living standard between different countries.

"Among 37 countries involved in the comparison, the country with the highest index of GDP per capita was Luxembourg with 253 and the country with the lowest index of GDP per capita was Albania with 29," TurkStat said.

Luxembourg's GDP per capita in 2017 was 153 percent above the EU28 average whereas Albania was 71 percent below, the report revealed.

The official report includes data from the EU28 countries plus three European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries -- Switzerland, Iceland and Norway -- and five candidate countries -- Turkey, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Albania -- along with one potential candidate country, Bosnia and Herzegovina.