18:42, 19 June 2018 Tuesday
16:05, 19 June 2018 Tuesday

Germany working on fugitive FETO suspect issue
Ankara expects Berlin will respond positively to its appeal to extradite Adil Oksuz, says Turkish justice minister

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish officials have appealed to Berlin to arrest and extradite FETO coup suspect Adil Oksuz, and Germany has started to work on this issue based on its law, Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said on Tuesday. 

Speaking to news channel Haber Turk on the fugitive Oksuz’s presence in Germany, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said: "We expect that Germany will positively respond to our appeal as soon as possible. This is also the legal requirement of international relations. There is no negative result in this regard, we expect positive results."

Oksuz, a senior figure in the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), is accused of masterminding the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey -- which martyred 250 people and injured some 2,200 -- and has been on the run from justice for nearly two years.

Anadolu Agency revealed last week that the 51-year-old suspect stayed for some time at a small apartment in Berlin’s Neukoelln district under the protection of FETO members.

Since the 2016 defeated coup attempt, nearly 4,000 FETO suspects have traveled from Turkey to Germany and other countries, according to local media reports.

Several FETO suspects, including former soldiers and diplomats, have applied for asylum in various German federal states.

 



