Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:41, 19 June 2018 Tuesday
Africa
16:51, 19 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkish delegation to attend business forum in Zambia
Turkish delegation to attend business forum in Zambia

Zambian ambassador hopes 2-day business meeting will open up investment opportunities

World Bulletin / News Desk

A delegation from Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) will attend a two-day Zambia-Turkey Business Forum in Lusaka, according to a statement from the Zambian Embassy in Ankara.

Joseph Chilengi, Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Turkey, wished the delegation well during its interaction with the Zambia Development Agency and Zambia Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) in Lusaka, the statement said.

Chilengi hoped that the DEIK visit to Lusaka would open up investment opportunities in priority sectors of agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, energy, mining and health as outlined in the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP). 

“It is also our expectation that this interaction will open up opportunities for partnerships for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) because we want to empower our SMEs considering that they are the backbone of economic growth and job creation,” he said.

The business meeting will take place on Wednesday and Thursday

In 2016, DEIK signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Zambia Development Agency, which is expected to actualize the Zambia-Turkey Business Council.

 


Related zambia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent

"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Russia Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria
Russia, Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria

Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future

NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018

Some interesting facts about Muslim nations and the players in this year’s competition.
Record 68 5M people displaced worldwide
Record 68.5M people displaced worldwide

Global tide of forcibly displaced people rose 2.9M last year; Turkey hosts largest refugee population, most Syrians
US Senate approves 716B defense spending bill
US Senate approves $716B defense spending bill

Republican-controlled Senate votes 85-10 for fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism

Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship  
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US

12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York  
Israeli police settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'
Israeli police, settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'

Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike

Israeli army strikes at al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip
Trump admin approves 50 billion tariffs on China
Trump admin. approves $50 billion tariffs on China

US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident
McDonald s to test paper straws in US
McDonald’s to test paper straws in US

Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere

News

Zambia receives Turkish aid to fight cholera
Zambia receives Turkish aid to fight cholera

Zambia receives Turkish aid in fight against cholera
Zambia receives Turkish aid in fight against cholera

Turkish agency aids Zambia in fight against cholera
Turkish agency aids Zambia in fight against cholera

Zambia police arrest critic of president
Zambia police arrest critic of president

Zambia foreign minister resigns, complaining of graft
Zambia foreign minister resigns complaining of graft

Zambian troops arrive in Lesotho as standby force
Zambian troops arrive in Lesotho as standby force






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 