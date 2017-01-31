Turkish delegation to attend business forum in Zambia

World Bulletin / News Desk
Joseph Chilengi, Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Turkey, wished the delegation well during its interaction with the Zambia Development Agency and Zambia Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) in Lusaka, the statement said.
Chilengi hoped that the DEIK visit to Lusaka would open up investment opportunities in priority sectors of agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, energy, mining and health as outlined in the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).
“It is also our expectation that this interaction will open up opportunities for partnerships for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) because we want to empower our SMEs considering that they are the backbone of economic growth and job creation,” he said.The business meeting will take place on Wednesday and Thursday
In 2016, DEIK signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Zambia Development Agency, which is expected to actualize the Zambia-Turkey Business Council.
