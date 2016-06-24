Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:41, 19 June 2018 Tuesday
Europe
17:27, 19 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
EU body debates release of €3B in Turkey refugee funds
EU body debates release of €3B in Turkey refugee funds

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey discusses strategic orientation for second tranche of €3 billion financial support

World Bulletin / News Desk

A group of EU officials responsible for coordinating union's funds for refugees in Turkey has debated the details of a €3 billion ($3.47 billion) support. 

The steering committee of the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey discussed in Brussels on Monday the strategic orientation of the fund, according to a press release issued by the EU Commission on Tuesday.

The press release said that the committee also debated the implementation progress of projects to improve lives of Syrian refugees and host communities in Turkey.

The committee discussed priority areas and the importance of finding a sustainable transition mechanism to provide continuing support to the refugees in need in the future with EU members' representatives, the press release said.

"The committee also discussed the updated needs assessment which will be finalized at the end of June, and which will be used as a basis for programming of the second €3 billion tranches," it added.

Turkey hosts nearly 3.6 million Syrian refugees, according to a refugee association data.

"Turkey is making a remarkable effort to host more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees; the EU needs to act swiftly to ensure that funds under the second tranche can be mobilised quickly," Johannes Hahn, the commissioner for European neighbourhood policy and enlargement negotiations, said in the press release.

He stressed that the EU continues to show its commitment to supporting the Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Christos Stylianides, the commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, said: "With 72 projects underway, we remain committed to helping Turkey host the largest refugee population in the world."

"Our humanitarian funding is helping the most vulnerable refugees meet their basic needs, access health services, and education, and receive protection," he added.

The EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey was set up in 2015 to support Syrian refugees in Turkey with a €3 billion ($3.47 billion) budget from the EU budget and the EU members.

In March 2016, EU and Turkey reached an agreement to stop irregular migration through the Aegean Sea, and improve the conditions of Syrian refugees in Turkey. 

"As part of the EU-Turkey March 2016 Statement, the EU committed to contribute €3 billion more once the first €3 billion were used and implementation of the EU-Turkey Statement continued satisfactorily," the press release noted.

As of the beginning of 2018, Turkey has nearly spent $30 billion for the refugees it hosts, according to a report by the Turkish parliament.

In 2016 Turkey was named the most generous nation as per percentage to gross national income and it came in second after the U.S. on a list of most charitable countries in the world.

 



Related EU
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent

"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Russia Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria
Russia, Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria

Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future

NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018

Some interesting facts about Muslim nations and the players in this year’s competition.
Record 68 5M people displaced worldwide
Record 68.5M people displaced worldwide

Global tide of forcibly displaced people rose 2.9M last year; Turkey hosts largest refugee population, most Syrians
US Senate approves 716B defense spending bill
US Senate approves $716B defense spending bill

Republican-controlled Senate votes 85-10 for fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism

Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship  
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US

12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York  
Israeli police settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'
Israeli police, settlers clash over West Bank 'outpost'

Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike
2 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike

Israeli army strikes at al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip
Trump admin approves 50 billion tariffs on China
Trump admin. approves $50 billion tariffs on China

US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident
McDonald s to test paper straws in US
McDonald’s to test paper straws in US

Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere

News

EU court confirms Le Pen must repay 300,000 euros
EU court confirms Le Pen must repay 300 000 euros

EU, Australia launch talks for trade agreement
EU Australia launch talks for trade agreement

British PM promises Brexit health service boost
British PM promises Brexit health service boost

EU-US relationship 'no longer self-evident': Dutch PM
EU-US relationship 'no longer self-evident' Dutch PM

Jordan needs economic support: Mogherini
Jordan needs economic support Mogherini

EU foreign policy chief cancels visit to Israel
EU foreign policy chief cancels visit to Israel






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 