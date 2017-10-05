Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's benchmark stock index started the midweek trading day down 0.15 percent or 140.85 points to open at 94,296.01 points on Wednesday.
The banking and holding sector indices fell 0.36 and 0.34 percent, respectively. The textile leather sector index showed the top performance at the open -- up 0.93 percent -- while the BIST banking index saw the worst opening.
On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 1.50 percent to 94,436.87 points with a trading volume of 6.4 billion Turkish liras ($1.3 billion), hovering between 92,288.59 points and 94,743.17 points during the sessions.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 4.7530 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Tuesday's closing rate of 4.7500.
The euro/lira rate rose to 5.5070 on Wednesday morning, versus 5.4970 at the previous close, while one British pound was traded for 6.2710 Turkish liras, up from 6.2630 at Tuesday's close.
The price of Brent oil was $75.48 per barrel as of 10:15 a.m. local time (0715GMT) Wednesday, -- hovering between $74.90 and $75.50 during the day -- while it was around $66 at the beginning of this year.
BIST 100 index starts day with 0.15 pct decline, falling some 140 points from Tuesday's close
Report finds cumulative wealth of world’s millionaires and billionaires grew to more than $70 trillion for first time ever
Turkey’s GDP per capita index was 65 last year, rising one point from previous year, says TurkStat
Net international investment position was minus $431.3B in April, says Turkish Central Bank
BIST 100 falls nearly 0.5 pct, while foreign currency exchange rates climb
Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $2B last month
Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $2B last month
BIST 100 falls 0.32 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6810
Abu Dhabi crown prince begins two-day visit to the Horn of Africa Country on Eid Al-Fitr
Last month, inflation among EA19 countries up 0.6 percentage points from April, says Eurostat
The central bank also slashed its growth forecast for the rest of the year, citing threats of rising protectionism and global trade fears, but still said it would end a mass bond-buying programme.
Country's egg, chicken, turkey and meat production saw yearly rise in April, says official data
National flag carrier to operate direct flights from Turkey's holiday resort of Bodrum to London during summer 2018
BIST 100 index starts day with 0.22 pct decline, falling some 200 points from previous close
For next long-term EU budget 2021-2027, commission is proposing €4.8 billion ($5.6 billion) in security funding