Today in History June 20

1397 The Union of Kalmar unites Denmark, Sweden, and Norway under one monarch.

1756 Nearly 150 British soldiers are imprisoned in the 'Black Hole' cell of Calcutta. Most die.

1793 Eli Whitney applies for a cotton gin patent.

1819 The paddle-wheel steamship Savannah arrives in Liverpool, England, after a voyage of 27 days and 11 hours--the first steamship to successfully cross the Atlantic.

1837 18-year-old Victoria is crowned Queen of England.

1863 President Abraham Lincoln admits West Virginia into the Union as the 35th state.

1898 On the way to the Philippines to fight the Spanish, the U.S. Navy seizes the island of Guam.

1901 Charlotte M. Manye of South Africa becomes the first native African to graduate from an American University.

1910 Mexican President Porfirio Diaz proclaims martial law and arrests hundreds.

1920 Race riots in Chicago, Illinois leave two dead and many wounded.

1923 France announces it will seize the Rhineland to assist Germany in paying her war debts.

1941 The U.S. Army Air Force is established, replacing the Army Air Corps.

1955 The AFL and CIO agree to combine names for a merged group.

1963 The United States and the Soviet Union agree to establish a hot line between Washington and Moscow.

1964 General William Westmoreland succeeds General Paul Harkins as head of the U.S. forces in Vietnam.

1967 Boxing champion Muhammad Ali is convicted of refusing induction into the American armed services.

1972 President Richard Nixon names General Creighton Abrams as Chief of Staff of the United States Army.