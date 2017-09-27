Today in History June 20

|1397
|The Union of Kalmar unites Denmark, Sweden, and Norway under one monarch.
|1756
|Nearly 150 British soldiers are imprisoned in the 'Black Hole' cell of Calcutta. Most die.
|1793
|Eli Whitney applies for a cotton gin patent.
|1819
|The paddle-wheel steamship Savannah arrives in Liverpool, England, after a voyage of 27 days and 11 hours--the first steamship to successfully cross the Atlantic.
|1837
|18-year-old Victoria is crowned Queen of England.
|1863
|President Abraham Lincoln admits West Virginia into the Union as the 35th state.
|1898
|On the way to the Philippines to fight the Spanish, the U.S. Navy seizes the island of Guam.
|1901
|Charlotte M. Manye of South Africa becomes the first native African to graduate from an American University.
|1910
|Mexican President Porfirio Diaz proclaims martial law and arrests hundreds.
|1920
|Race riots in Chicago, Illinois leave two dead and many wounded.
|1923
|France announces it will seize the Rhineland to assist Germany in paying her war debts.
|1941
|The U.S. Army Air Force is established, replacing the Army Air Corps.
|1955
|The AFL and CIO agree to combine names for a merged group.
|1963
|The United States and the Soviet Union agree to establish a hot line between Washington and Moscow.
|1964
|General William Westmoreland succeeds General Paul Harkins as head of the U.S. forces in Vietnam.
|1967
|Boxing champion Muhammad Ali is convicted of refusing induction into the American armed services.
|1972
|President Richard Nixon names General Creighton Abrams as Chief of Staff of the United States Army.
|1999
|NATO declares an official end to its bombing campaign of Yugoslavia.
