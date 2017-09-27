Worldbulletin News

20:41, 20 June 2018 Wednesday
History
11:39, 20 June 2018 Wednesday

Today in History June 20
Today in History June 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1397   The Union of Kalmar unites Denmark, Sweden, and Norway under one monarch.
1756   Nearly 150 British soldiers are imprisoned in the 'Black Hole' cell of Calcutta. Most die.
1793   Eli Whitney applies for a cotton gin patent.
1819   The paddle-wheel steamship Savannah arrives in Liverpool, England, after a voyage of 27 days and 11 hours--the first steamship to successfully cross the Atlantic.
1837   18-year-old Victoria is crowned Queen of England.
1863   President Abraham Lincoln admits West Virginia into the Union as the 35th state.
1898   On the way to the Philippines to fight the Spanish, the U.S. Navy seizes the island of Guam.
1901   Charlotte M. Manye of South Africa becomes the first native African to graduate from an American University.
1910   Mexican President Porfirio Diaz proclaims martial law and arrests hundreds.
1920   Race riots in Chicago, Illinois leave two dead and many wounded.
1923   France announces it will seize the Rhineland to assist Germany in paying her war debts.
1941   The U.S. Army Air Force is established, replacing the Army Air Corps.
1955   The AFL and CIO agree to combine names for a merged group.
1963   The United States and the Soviet Union agree to establish a hot line between Washington and Moscow.
1964   General William Westmoreland succeeds General Paul Harkins as head of the U.S. forces in Vietnam.
1967   Boxing champion Muhammad Ali is convicted of refusing induction into the American armed services.
1972   President Richard Nixon names General Creighton Abrams as Chief of Staff of the United States Army.
1999   NATO declares an official end to its bombing campaign of Yugoslavia.


