Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:41, 20 June 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
12:02, 20 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey marks World Refugee Day
Turkey marks World Refugee Day

Foreign Ministry urges stronger international solidarity to resolve problems of displaced people worldwide

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Wednesday marked World Refugee Day by calling for heightened international solidarity to tackle the problems of forcefully displaced people around the globe.

"On the occasion of June 20 World Refugee Day, we hope to increase awareness of the problems that forcefully displaced people face and strengthen international solidarity to resolve those problems," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The statement noted that every year tens of thousands of people across the world are forced to flee their homes and lands due to security and stability issues as well as conflicts and human rights violations.

Referring to Turkey hosting nearly 3.6 million Syrian refugees, the statement said: "Our country, which in the past was the source and transit position on refugee and migration movements, has recently become a destination country with its developing economy. Hence, Turkey today is the country that hosts the most refugees in the world."

It added that the refugee issue could be better managed through international cooperation and that Turkey's efforts to enhance the situation of refugees in the country has been praised by the international community.

It also urged countries near crises that lead to refugee flows as well as other relevant parties to show a sincere political will to find sustainable resolutions to issues.

"In that framework, our country actively contributes to work to prepare the Global Compact on Refugees within the body of the UN and is among the leading countries that are directing the process," it added.

Similarly, Turkey’s EU Ministry released a statement for World Refugee Day calling migration the most serious issue of our century, as nearly 65.6 million people were forcefully displaced across the globe due to ongoing war and instability.

On the March 2016 Turkey-EU deal to address the migrant/refugee crisis, the statement said: "Due to this cooperation, deaths in the Aegean Sea have fallen substantially."

It also accused some EU member states of ignoring their international protection obligations and "building walls against asylum rights."

"The system of values which the European Union is built on has faced its most important test with the refugee crisis, and unfortunately many of the EU countries failed to respond to this humanitarian crisis in line with universal human values," it said.

The statement also called on the international community to find comprehensive and more constructive solutions for refugees.



Related Turkey refugee
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections

Syrians, Palestinians, others say Turkey needs strong leader like Erdogan
Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough
Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough

Dimitris Koufodinas, member of November 17 terror group, is serving 11 life sentences for murder
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil

Northern Iraq's Mt. Qandil is major hideout for PKK terrorists
Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'
'Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'

Bahceli, MHP leader predicts Erdogan will win election in first round
Turkish deputy PM We will definitely take F-35s
Turkish deputy PM: We will definitely take F-35s

Hakan Cavusoglu says US Senate decision on F-35s does not hold 'value' for Turkey
US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey
US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey

Binali Yildirim says US Senate decision not to affect delivery of F-35s to Turkey 
Turkey most charitable nation in 2017
Turkey most charitable nation in 2017

30 pct of all international aid came from Turkey last year, says Development Initiative
Turkey marks World Refugee Day
Turkey marks World Refugee Day

Foreign Ministry urges stronger international solidarity to resolve problems of displaced people worldwide
3-month timetable set in US-Turkey Manbij deal
3-month timetable set in US-Turkey Manbij deal

Manbij deal focuses on ridding northern Syrian city of PKK-affiliated YPG terrorists
Turkey funds education system more than Germany
Turkey funds education system more than Germany

Yilmaz said when the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party came to power in 2002, Turkey was last among EU countries in the funding of its education.
Turkey key country in Syria talks says FM Cavusoglu
Turkey key country in Syria talks, says FM Cavusoglu

Manbij model is important for Syria's future as well, says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Turkish soldier killed in bomb attack in SE Turkey
Turkish soldier killed in bomb attack in SE Turkey

Two others injured in homemade bomb attack in Siirt by PKK terrorists
Arrest warrants out for 124 FETO-tied suspects
Arrest warrants out for 124 FETO-tied suspects

Prosecutors in central province of Konya issue arrest warrants for alleged ‘covert imams’ of terror group FETO
26 terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
26 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Airstrikes kill armed terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's Diyarbakir, Sirnak provinces
Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria s Manbij
Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria’s Manbij

Patrols in line with agreed-upon roadmap
Over 1 million Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls
Over 1 million Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls

Figure is expected to increase as voting in Turkish missions to continue until Tuesday, at custom gates till election day

News

UN slams decision of turning away migrant ship
UN slams decision of turning away migrant ship

60 Rohingya born in refugee camps every day
60 Rohingya born in refugee camps every day

Syrian journalists commend Turkish support for refugees
Syrian journalists commend Turkish support for refugees

Ethiopian king showed kindness to refugees
Ethiopian king showed kindness to refugees

Over 1,000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 1 000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Over 120 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 120 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections

Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough
Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough

Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil

'Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'
Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'

Turkish deputy PM: We will definitely take F-35s
Turkish deputy PM We will definitely take F-35s

US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey
US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 