Turkey most charitable nation in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk
Nearly 30 percent of all international humanitarian aid -- $27.3 billion -- came from Turkey, according to the Development Initiative's (DI) Global Humanitarian Assistance Report on late Tuesday.
The U.S., Germany and the U.K. followed Turkey with $6.68 billion, $2.98 billion and $2.52 billion.
The country's humanitarian aid expenditures were nearly 1 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017.
Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) was around $850 billion in 2017, the U.S. stood over $19 trillion, Germany at $3.8 trillion and the U.K. at $2.6 trillion.
Turkey had been ranked third in the DI report for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015, and second in the list after the U.S. in 2016 with $6.3 billion spent in aid.
It also hosts the highest number of refugees -- 3.9 million -- in the world, according to official figures. The number of Syrian refugees living in the country was 3.6 million as of May.
Syrians, Palestinians, others say Turkey needs strong leader like Erdogan
Dimitris Koufodinas, member of November 17 terror group, is serving 11 life sentences for murder
Northern Iraq's Mt. Qandil is major hideout for PKK terrorists
Bahceli, MHP leader predicts Erdogan will win election in first round
Hakan Cavusoglu says US Senate decision on F-35s does not hold 'value' for Turkey
Binali Yildirim says US Senate decision not to affect delivery of F-35s to Turkey
30 pct of all international aid came from Turkey last year, says Development Initiative
Foreign Ministry urges stronger international solidarity to resolve problems of displaced people worldwide
Manbij deal focuses on ridding northern Syrian city of PKK-affiliated YPG terrorists
Yilmaz said when the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party came to power in 2002, Turkey was last among EU countries in the funding of its education.
Manbij model is important for Syria's future as well, says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Two others injured in homemade bomb attack in Siirt by PKK terrorists
Prosecutors in central province of Konya issue arrest warrants for alleged ‘covert imams’ of terror group FETO
Airstrikes kill armed terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's Diyarbakir, Sirnak provinces
Figure is expected to increase as voting in Turkish missions to continue until Tuesday, at custom gates till election day