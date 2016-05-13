Turkey most charitable nation in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey was declared the most charitable nation in 2017 with nearly $8.1 billion spent in humanitarian aid, an independent international development organization said.

Nearly 30 percent of all international humanitarian aid -- $27.3 billion -- came from Turkey, according to the Development Initiative's (DI) Global Humanitarian Assistance Report on late Tuesday.

The U.S., Germany and the U.K. followed Turkey with $6.68 billion, $2.98 billion and $2.52 billion.

The country's humanitarian aid expenditures were nearly 1 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017.

Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) was around $850 billion in 2017, the U.S. stood over $19 trillion, Germany at $3.8 trillion and the U.K. at $2.6 trillion.

Turkey had been ranked third in the DI report for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015, and second in the list after the U.S. in 2016 with $6.3 billion spent in aid.

It also hosts the highest number of refugees -- 3.9 million -- in the world, according to official figures. The number of Syrian refugees living in the country was 3.6 million as of May.