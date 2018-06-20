Worldbulletin News

20:40, 20 June 2018 Wednesday
Africa
Update: 14:01, 20 June 2018 Wednesday

Turkish footballer opens water wells in Ethiopia
Turkish footballer opens water wells in Ethiopia

Nuri Sahin shares his experience helping people in eastern African country

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nuri Sahin, who plays for Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, took part in an initiative to open water wells in Ethiopia. 

The 29-year-old midfielder said on his Twitter account that he has been in Ethiopia for a week thanks to his Dortmund teammate Neven Subotic and his foundation. 

“Neven has been opening water wells to supply the clean water needs of the world’s poorest and drought regions,” Sahin posted along with pictures of children in which they are seen playing football or with water. 

“He has opened around 100 water wells with the foundation’s supporters so far,” he added. 

“He always told me ‘you should witness it to understand how a water well can change human life'. He was right. I have had the most memorable experience of my life, thanks to him,” he added. 

“From now on, we will work together” to help children all around the world, Sahin added. 

The Dortmund player made his international debut with Turkey when he was 17, in an exhibition game against Germany. Since then, he made 52 appearances for Turkish national team and scored two goals.

 


