Turkish deputy PM: We will definitely take F-35s

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's deputy prime minister said Tuesday that Turkey will take the F-35 fighter jets from the U.S.

Speaking at a TV program on state-run broadcaster TRT, Hakan Cavusoglu said: "We will carry out our own active process, policies against those who try to limit Turkey's independence and freedom with impositions. We will also definitely take the F-35s."

The U.S. Senate on Monday overwhelmingly approved the annual National Defense Authorization Act which includes an amendment prohibiting sales to Turkey of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets, citing the purchase of the S-400 air defense system from Russia and detaining U.S. citizens as the reasons.

Cavusoglu said Turkey had made an agreement with the U.S.

"Regarding the agreements, the necessary things were fulfilled. It is a convention," he said.

Cavusoglu added that mutual agreements and conventions should be realized and he thinks that it will be realized.

"The decision of the [U.S.] House of Representatives and the decision of the [U.S.] Senate do not hold value for us."