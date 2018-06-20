Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:40, 20 June 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 14:39, 20 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
India's ruling party pulls out of coalition in Kashmir
India's ruling party pulls out of coalition in Kashmir

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti resigns as New Delhi plans to rule Muslim-majority state directly

World Bulletin / News Desk

The government in Jammu and Kashmir fell on Tuesday after the ruling Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled out of a coalition in the state.

“It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government in the state," BJP’s party general secretary Ram Madhav said during a news conference in Delhi.

The decision came as a surprise to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Muslim-majority state, even though Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said she was not shocked.

“I am not shocked [by BJP's exit]. We didn't do this alliance for power. This alliance had a bigger motive: unilateral cease-fire, PM's visit to Pakistan, withdrawal of cases against 11,000 youth,” Mufti said during a news conference in state capital Srinagar.

On Monday, the BJP high command in New Delhi called their legislators in Jammu and Kashmir for an urgent meeting.

Madhav said they supported the imposition of Governor’s rule in the region, which would imply direct governance from New Delhi. 

“Keeping in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and in order to control the prevailing situation in the state, we have decided that the reins of power in the state be handed over to the governor," Madhav added.

Soon afterward, Mufti resigned from the top elected position. 

The 2015 elections in the region resulted in a hung verdict with PDP winning 28 seats and BJP winning 25 seats in the 87-member assembly. The two emerged as the major parties and even though they had positioned themselves as prime opponents before the elections, they came together to form the government. 

PDP, a Kashmir based party, was criticized by their supporters for joining hands with the right wing Indian nationalist BJP.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that Mufti should have resigned earlier with dignity. 

“I had told Mehbooba Mufti to leave the coalition... I wish she had listened to me and left with dignity instead of having the rug pulled from under her feet," Abdullah said.

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars -- in 1948, 1965 and 1971 -- two of them over Kashmir.

Also, in Siachen glacier in northern Kashmir, Indian and Pakistani troops have fought intermittently since 1984. A cease-fire came into effect in 2003.

Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan.

According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.

 


Related kashmir india
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council
Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council

U.S. withdrew from UN rights council, accusing it of being hypocritical and biased against Israel  
Number of US smokers at historic low
Number of US smokers at historic low

Less than 14 percent of adults smoked cigarettes in 2017
Trump unveils small business health plans
Trump unveils small business health plans

New rule is latest effort by Trump to dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act
Nearly 120 000 houses sold in May
Nearly 120,000 houses sold in May

Foreigners buy over 2,400 houses, marking a 36.1 percent rise year-on-year, according to official report
Record number of Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls
Record number of Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls

Over 1.4 million Turkish expats have cast their votes
UN chief regrets US exit from rights council
UN chief regrets US exit from rights council

Antonio Guterres 'would have much preferred for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council,' spokesman says
Canada mosque shooter could serve life in prison
Canada mosque shooter could serve life in prison

Long sentence would set ‘strong precedent’ against Islamophobia
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent

"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Russia Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria
Russia, Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria

Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future

NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018

Some interesting facts about Muslim nations and the players in this year’s competition.
Record 68 5M people displaced worldwide
Record 68.5M people displaced worldwide

Global tide of forcibly displaced people rose 2.9M last year; Turkey hosts largest refugee population, most Syrians
US Senate approves 716B defense spending bill
US Senate approves $716B defense spending bill

Republican-controlled Senate votes 85-10 for fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism

Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship  
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US

12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York  

News

India calls off ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir
India calls off ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmiri protester killed, 16 injured after Eid prayers
Kashmiri protester killed 16 injured after Eid prayers

Thousands attend funeral of slain Kashmiri journalist
Thousands attend funeral of slain Kashmiri journalist

People flood markets for Eid shopping
People flood markets for Eid shopping

Rare Quranic manuscripts draws hordes in Kashmir
Rare Quranic manuscripts draws hordes in Kashmir

Nine dead in Pakistan-Indian Kashmir border fire
Nine dead in Pakistan-Indian Kashmir border fire

Opposition S.African leader faces suit over Indian slur
Opposition S African leader faces suit over Indian slur

Death toll rises from floods in NE India
Death toll rises from floods in NE India

16 killed in bus accident in India
16 killed in bus accident in India

Indian military plane crashes, pilot killed
Indian military plane crashes pilot killed

Dust storm in Uttar Pradesh kills 16
Dust storm in Uttar Pradesh kills 16






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 