Jordan king talks region developments with US officials

Jordanian King Abdullah II on Tuesday met with Jared Kushner, an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, and Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s adviser on Israel, with whom he discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.

Kushner and Greenblatt are both currently on a regional tour that will also take them to Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt.

The Tuesday meeting, which was held in Amman, reviewed the “strategic” U.S.-Jordan relationship, along with recent regional and international developments.

King Abdullah voiced his appreciation for ongoing U.S. support for Jordan, which, he said, had allowed the Hashemite Kingdom to weather a number of regional crises.

On the issue of Palestine, the king stressed the need to achieve a “just and comprehensive” peace in the region, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also called for the resumption of the stalled Middle East peace process based on the principles of a two-state solution, the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative and previous UN resolutions.

King Abdullah went on to assert that the sensitive issue of Jerusalem must be resolved within the framework of a final peace settlement, which he described as “the key to peace in the region”.

Jordan, he added, had continued to play its historic role protecting Jerusalem’s Muslim and Christian holy sites through the Jordan-run Religious Endowments Authority.

Tuesday’s meeting in Amman was also attended by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.