Jordan king talks region developments with US officials

World Bulletin / News Desk
Kushner and Greenblatt are both currently on a regional tour that will also take them to Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt.
The Tuesday meeting, which was held in Amman, reviewed the “strategic” U.S.-Jordan relationship, along with recent regional and international developments.
King Abdullah voiced his appreciation for ongoing U.S. support for Jordan, which, he said, had allowed the Hashemite Kingdom to weather a number of regional crises.
On the issue of Palestine, the king stressed the need to achieve a “just and comprehensive” peace in the region, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He also called for the resumption of the stalled Middle East peace process based on the principles of a two-state solution, the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative and previous UN resolutions.
King Abdullah went on to assert that the sensitive issue of Jerusalem must be resolved within the framework of a final peace settlement, which he described as “the key to peace in the region”.
Jordan, he added, had continued to play its historic role protecting Jerusalem’s Muslim and Christian holy sites through the Jordan-run Religious Endowments Authority.
Tuesday’s meeting in Amman was also attended by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.
U.S. withdrew from UN rights council, accusing it of being hypocritical and biased against Israel
New rule is latest effort by Trump to dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act
Foreigners buy over 2,400 houses, marking a 36.1 percent rise year-on-year, according to official report
Over 1.4 million Turkish expats have cast their votes
Antonio Guterres 'would have much preferred for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council,' spokesman says
Long sentence would set ‘strong precedent’ against Islamophobia
"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg
Some interesting facts about Muslim nations and the players in this year’s competition.
Global tide of forcibly displaced people rose 2.9M last year; Turkey hosts largest refugee population, most Syrians
Republican-controlled Senate votes 85-10 for fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship
12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York