Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil

World Bulletin / News Desk
"We have destroyed and will continue destroying the separatist [PKK] terrorist organization's strongholds in [Mt.] Qandil," Erdogan said at his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s election rally in southern Adana province.
Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its decades-long armed campaign.
In recent days, Turkish officials have suggested that the Mt. Qandil region in northern Iraq near the Iranian border may be the target of a future operation.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU.
In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.
Syrians, Palestinians, others say Turkey needs strong leader like Erdogan
Dimitris Koufodinas, member of November 17 terror group, is serving 11 life sentences for murder
Northern Iraq's Mt. Qandil is major hideout for PKK terrorists
Bahceli, MHP leader predicts Erdogan will win election in first round
Hakan Cavusoglu says US Senate decision on F-35s does not hold 'value' for Turkey
Binali Yildirim says US Senate decision not to affect delivery of F-35s to Turkey
30 pct of all international aid came from Turkey last year, says Development Initiative
Foreign Ministry urges stronger international solidarity to resolve problems of displaced people worldwide
Manbij deal focuses on ridding northern Syrian city of PKK-affiliated YPG terrorists
Yilmaz said when the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party came to power in 2002, Turkey was last among EU countries in the funding of its education.
Manbij model is important for Syria's future as well, says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Two others injured in homemade bomb attack in Siirt by PKK terrorists
Prosecutors in central province of Konya issue arrest warrants for alleged ‘covert imams’ of terror group FETO
Airstrikes kill armed terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's Diyarbakir, Sirnak provinces
Figure is expected to increase as voting in Turkish missions to continue until Tuesday, at custom gates till election day