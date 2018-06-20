Worldbulletin News

20:41, 20 June 2018 Wednesday
12:36, 20 June 2018 Wednesday

North Korea's Kim hails 'unity' with China in new visit
North Korea's Kim hails 'unity' with China in new visit

The two-day visit was designed to reassure Beijing that Pyongyang will not neglect its interests as Trump and the young autocrat move into uncharted diplomatic terrain.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Kim Jong Un wrapped up Wednesday his third visit to China this year, declaring North Korea's unstinting "friendship" with Beijing in a show of loyalty to his main ally following a landmark summit with US President Donald Trump.

The performance is part of a delicate balancing act for Kim, who analysts say is seeking to play US and Chinese interests off each other while maintaining good relations with Beijing, his economic patron and diplomatic protector.

China and the US both hope to see the Korean peninsula free of nuclear weapons, but Beijing is concerned Washington and Pyongyang might move closer at its expense, a possibility that China sees as threatening to its economic and security interests in the region. 

While China was not present at the June 12 summit in Singapore, it lent Kim a plane to travel to the city-state, a clear sign that it remains an influential force in the diplomatic shuffle.

The Cold War-era allies, which fought side-by-side against US-led UN forces and South Korea in the 1950-1953 Korean War, have sought to repair ties strained by Pyongyang's nuclear tests and Beijing's support of subsequent UN sanctions. 

Kim chose Beijing for his first official foreign trip in March and met Xi again in May in the northeastern port city of Dalian.

Kim's agenda for Wednesday was not made public, but an AFP journalist saw a motorcade believed to be Kim's arriving at the airport, where his plane taxied onto the runway in preparation for take off.

During his meeting with Xi Tuesday, Kim thanked China for "positive and sincere support and good help for the successful" summit with Trump, according to North Korea's official KCNA news agency.

The North Korean leader, who was greeted by a military honour guard and cheering children at the Great Hall of the People Tuesday, said he valued the "recently strengthened strategic cooperation" between the two countries.

"He expressed the determination and will to further develop the closer relations of friendship, unity and cooperation between the two parties and the two peoples of the DPRK and China," KCNA said.

Kim also invoked the "prospect for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" following his meeting with Trump.

For his part, Xi told Kim that China "speaks highly" of his summit with Trump and he urged Washington and Pyongyang to implement their agreement struck in Singapore.

The Chinese leader vowed that Beijing would continue to play a "constructive role" in the nuclear diplomacy.



