20:39, 20 June 2018 Wednesday
Europe
EU to consider migrant processing centres outside bloc
Centers to distinguish between economic migrants and asylum-seekers says leaked draft statement  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Council supports the establishment of “regional disembarkation platforms” outside the bloc for migrants, according to a leaked final draft of a statement.

“In order to establish a more predictable framework for dealing with those who nevertheless set out to sea and are rescued in Search And Rescue Operations, the European Council supports the development of the concept of regional disembarkation platforms in close cooperation with UNHCR and IOM,” the draft statement leaked to the press read.

On June 28-29, the European Council will gather to discuss migration, security, defense, and economic and financial affairs. The EU leaders will also address Brexit and eurozone during the summit in Brussels.

Arguing that such platforms will help in distinguishing between economic migrants and those in need of international protection, the statement added they will also serve as a deterrent factor for migrants on perilous journeys.

The idea for establishing “migrant processing centers” was first proposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is known for his stance against asylum seekers, in 2016. Recently, Austria and Denmark also voiced support for the idea. 

Meanwhile, Australia has been sending undocumented migrants to detention facilities in Nauru and Papua New Guinea since 2013.



