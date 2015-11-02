EU to consider migrant processing centres outside bloc

World Bulletin / News Desk
“In order to establish a more predictable framework for dealing with those who nevertheless set out to sea and are rescued in Search And Rescue Operations, the European Council supports the development of the concept of regional disembarkation platforms in close cooperation with UNHCR and IOM,” the draft statement leaked to the press read.
On June 28-29, the European Council will gather to discuss migration, security, defense, and economic and financial affairs. The EU leaders will also address Brexit and eurozone during the summit in Brussels.
Arguing that such platforms will help in distinguishing between economic migrants and those in need of international protection, the statement added they will also serve as a deterrent factor for migrants on perilous journeys.
The idea for establishing “migrant processing centers” was first proposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is known for his stance against asylum seekers, in 2016. Recently, Austria and Denmark also voiced support for the idea.
Meanwhile, Australia has been sending undocumented migrants to detention facilities in Nauru and Papua New Guinea since 2013.
U.S. withdrew from UN rights council, accusing it of being hypocritical and biased against Israel
New rule is latest effort by Trump to dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act
Foreigners buy over 2,400 houses, marking a 36.1 percent rise year-on-year, according to official report
Over 1.4 million Turkish expats have cast their votes
Antonio Guterres 'would have much preferred for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council,' spokesman says
Long sentence would set ‘strong precedent’ against Islamophobia
"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg
Some interesting facts about Muslim nations and the players in this year’s competition.
Global tide of forcibly displaced people rose 2.9M last year; Turkey hosts largest refugee population, most Syrians
Republican-controlled Senate votes 85-10 for fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship
12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York