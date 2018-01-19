Worldbulletin News

20 June 2018
Turkey
US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey
US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey

Binali Yildirim says US Senate decision not to affect delivery of F-35s to Turkey 

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday that a U.S. Senate decision to block the sale of F-35 aircraft to Turkey would not affect its delivery. 

“[US Senate decision] would not affect the delivery of F-35s,” Yildirim said in an interview to Turkish news channel Star TV. 

On Monday, the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which includes an amendment prohibiting sales to Turkey of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets, citing the purchase of the S-400 air defense system from Russia and detaining U.S. citizens as the reasons.

“It is necessary to look into details of the background of these allegations raised in the Senate,” Yildirim said, adding tensions between Turkey and the U.S. have risen over terrorist group FETO and American Pastor Andrew Brunson -- who is facing terror charges in Turkey.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured. 

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



