Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:41, 20 June 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 12:59, 20 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Afghan president offers year of ceasefire to Taliban
Afghan president offers year of ceasefire to Taliban

Ashraf Ghani says nation must unite to resolve issues, including exit of foreign troops

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani told the participants of a historic peace march on Tuesday the government is willing to extend the cease-fire with the Taliban for a year, if they agree on talks.

Activists who joined the peace march reached Kabul late on Sunday after covering a distance of some 700 kilometers (435 miles) on foot from restive Helmand province to the capital in over a month urging the warring sides to end the bloodshed.

Welcoming the marchers, the president warmly embraced each of the war-weary marchers -- most of whom are peasants -- and thanked them for raising the peoples’ voice in their landmark peaceful struggle.

“I am ready to sit with them [Taliban leadership] in the desert, in the mountains, in the mosque…wherever they want."

 He directly addressed the Taliban leader as ‘Mawlawi’ [religious scholar] Hibatullah Akhundzada while inviting the rebel leader to come and meet him.

Ghani said the government can extend the cease-fire for a year.

Sunday was the third and last day of truce by the Taliban and the sixth day of the cease-fire by the government after which the militants resumed their offensives.

 



Related Taliban afghanistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council
Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council

U.S. withdrew from UN rights council, accusing it of being hypocritical and biased against Israel  
Number of US smokers at historic low
Number of US smokers at historic low

Less than 14 percent of adults smoked cigarettes in 2017
Trump unveils small business health plans
Trump unveils small business health plans

New rule is latest effort by Trump to dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act
Nearly 120 000 houses sold in May
Nearly 120,000 houses sold in May

Foreigners buy over 2,400 houses, marking a 36.1 percent rise year-on-year, according to official report
Record number of Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls
Record number of Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls

Over 1.4 million Turkish expats have cast their votes
UN chief regrets US exit from rights council
UN chief regrets US exit from rights council

Antonio Guterres 'would have much preferred for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council,' spokesman says
Canada mosque shooter could serve life in prison
Canada mosque shooter could serve life in prison

Long sentence would set ‘strong precedent’ against Islamophobia
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent

"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Russia Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria
Russia, Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria

Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future

NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018

Some interesting facts about Muslim nations and the players in this year’s competition.
Record 68 5M people displaced worldwide
Record 68.5M people displaced worldwide

Global tide of forcibly displaced people rose 2.9M last year; Turkey hosts largest refugee population, most Syrians
US Senate approves 716B defense spending bill
US Senate approves $716B defense spending bill

Republican-controlled Senate votes 85-10 for fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism
Sport important tool to defeat terrorism

Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship  
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US
Expat voting ends for Turkish elections in US

12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York  

News

Taliban in Afghanistan announce temporary ceasefire
Taliban in Afghanistan announce temporary ceasefire

Afghan military bombs religious seminary: 100 killed
Afghan military bombs religious seminary 100 killed

Russia offers platform for direct Afghan-Taliban talks
Russia offers platform for direct Afghan-Taliban talks

Afghanistan: Taliban overrun 2 districts
Afghanistan Taliban overrun 2 districts

Afghan peace body says aim is not to defeat Taliban
Afghan peace body says aim is not to defeat Taliban

10 Afghan police killed in Taliban attack
10 Afghan police killed in Taliban attack

Turkey backs Afghan government's cease-fire extension
Turkey backs Afghan government's cease-fire extension

Blast taints cease-fire in Afghanistan, 25 killed
Blast taints cease-fire in Afghanistan 25 killed

Afghanistan: Taliban leader killed in US drone strike
Afghanistan Taliban leader killed in US drone strike

Afghanistan marks first Eid amid cease-fire in years
Afghanistan marks first Eid amid cease-fire in years

18 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attack
18 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attack

Suicide attack at Afghan ministry kills 12 in Kabul
Suicide attack at Afghan ministry kills 12 in Kabul






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 