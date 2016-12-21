Trump UK visit under fire over caged immigrant children

World Bulletin / News Desk
A planned state visit to Britain by U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire at parliament once more Wednesday after images surfaced of children kept in cages by U.S. immigration services.
The pictures of children in cages in the U.S. are “deeply disturbing,” said Prime Minister Theresa May.
May’s comments came during a weekly question session at the House of Commons, prompted by a question from Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) Westminster leader Ian Blackford.
“Many of us in this House [of Commons] would be aware of deeply distressing audio and images of children separated from their parents in U.S. detention centers,” Blackford said.
“Infants as young as 18 months are being caged like animals, babies of 8 months have been left isolated in rooms,” he added.
He said a former head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said he expected hundreds of those children would never be reunited with their parents.
“Is the prime minister still intending to roll out a red carpet for Donald Trump?” Blackford asked.
“The pictures of children being held in what appeared to be cages are deeply disturbing,” May responded.
“This is wrong, this is not something we agree with, this is not the U.K.’s approach,” she said.
However, May said nothing about withdrawing the invitation she extended to Trump.
U.S. withdrew from UN rights council, accusing it of being hypocritical and biased against Israel
New rule is latest effort by Trump to dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act
Foreigners buy over 2,400 houses, marking a 36.1 percent rise year-on-year, according to official report
Over 1.4 million Turkish expats have cast their votes
Antonio Guterres 'would have much preferred for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council,' spokesman says
Long sentence would set ‘strong precedent’ against Islamophobia
"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg
Some interesting facts about Muslim nations and the players in this year’s competition.
Global tide of forcibly displaced people rose 2.9M last year; Turkey hosts largest refugee population, most Syrians
Republican-controlled Senate votes 85-10 for fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship
12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York