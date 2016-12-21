Worldbulletin News

Trump UK visit under fire over caged immigrant children
Trump UK visit under fire over caged immigrant children

Prime Minister May calls pictures of children in cages 'disturbing,' but adds it 'is right' to sit down and talk to Trump

World Bulletin / News Desk

A planned state visit to Britain by U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire at parliament once more Wednesday after images surfaced of children kept in cages by U.S. immigration services.

The pictures of children in cages in the U.S. are “deeply disturbing,” said Prime Minister Theresa May.

May’s comments came during a weekly question session at the House of Commons, prompted by a question from Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

“Many of us in this House [of Commons] would be aware of deeply distressing audio and images of children separated from their parents in U.S. detention centers,” Blackford said.

“Infants as young as 18 months are being caged like animals, babies of 8 months have been left isolated in rooms,” he added.

He said a former head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said he expected hundreds of those children would never be reunited with their parents.

“Is the prime minister still intending to roll out a red carpet for Donald Trump?” Blackford asked.

“The pictures of children being held in what appeared to be cages are deeply disturbing,” May responded.

“This is wrong, this is not something we agree with, this is not the U.K.’s approach,” she said.

However, May said nothing about withdrawing the invitation she extended to Trump.



