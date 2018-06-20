Worldbulletin News

20:40, 20 June 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
Update: 17:56, 20 June 2018 Wednesday

Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections
Syrians, Palestinians, others say Turkey needs strong leader like Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Immigrants in Turkey are vouching for the ruling party in the upcoming election, claiming it will contribute to stability in the region.

Turkey has been a safe haven for immigrants from the Middle East, Africa and other parts of the world. They spoke to Anadolu Agency about their hopes and fears over the outcome of the election on June 24, which will cement Turkey's move to the presidential system.

Mustafa Hamitoglu, chairman of Community of Syrians in Istanbul, said they are closely following the elections.

Some four million Syrians currently live in the country, mostly in cosmopolitan Istanbul.

"Lots of Syrians are following the elections campaign with bated breath. Opposition parties promising to send them back obviously are a reason to worry.

"Therefore, every immigrant wants stability and the current ruling party to continue," he said, adding that if the Syrians were allowed to vote they would vouch for Erdogan.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party candidate Muharrem Ince and newly-found Good (IYI) Party candidate Meral Aksener have promised to send Syrian refugees back to their countries if they win.

Syria has been wracked by a civil war since 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

Syrian national Abdulaziz Eldurra, 28, who is a student at Istanbul University's Faculty of Pharmacy said he views himself as the luckiest person.

"I was studying pharmacy in Syria. However, when the civil war started, I had to quit. I am thankful to Turkey for providing me with this opportunity," Eldurra said.

Eldurra said they want Erdogan to win the election.

"Especially, we, the Syrians living in Turkey are concerned that our future is a dark, endless tunnel. We support the continuation of the current government for the stability of Turkey and the region," he added.

Muhammed Hasan Kernibo fled to Turkey seven years ago due to civil war in Syria. The 28-year-old said his family was still living in the camps while he attends a language school in Istanbul to learn Turkish. Kernibo praised Turkey for its efforts in helping the oppressed.

"What will happen if there will be a change in Turkey after the elections and they want to send us back. Where will we go? We cannot go back to our country due to war. But I trust the Turkish people, they will vote in favor of stability, they will choose the party and its leader who will serve Turkey," he said.



