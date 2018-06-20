EU to update fingerprint database for asylum seekers

World Bulletin / News Desk
The European Union (EU) will include more data on asylum seekers and irregular migrants in its database.
The European Parliament and European Council on Tuesday agreed to reinforce the EURODAC system, which stores and searches data on asylum applicants and irregular migrants, according to a press release issued by the European Parliament.
Fingerprints, passport photos and alphanumerical data -- including name, nationality number or passport number -- of asylum seekers and irregular migrants will be stored in the database.
The age for obtaining fingerprints and facial images of minors will be reduced from 14 to 6 years, while "proportional degree of coercion" can be used to take fingerprints or passport photographs of children.
With the new database, Europol will also be able to query the database more effectively in order to detect and prevent terrorism and other serious crimes, the press release said.
