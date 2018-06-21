Thousands mark World Refugee Day in New York

World Bulletin / News Desk
Protestors marched from Bryant Park to the United Nations’ headquarters carrying placards that read “Refugees welcome,” “No child is illegal” and “Keep families together,” creating a long queue along the road.
The crowd also protested the Trump administration’s practice of separating undocumented parents suspected of crossing the border illegally from their children.
On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order halting his administration's implementation of the family separation policy.
Trump's "zero tolerance" policy refers all apprehended undocumented adults for criminal prosecution -- a break with past administrations that limited criminal referral for most adults who illegally crossed into the U.S. with their juvenile family members.
Each year, June 20 is observed as World Refugee Day.
On Tuesday, the United Nations announced that the world’s forcibly displaced population rose by 2.9 million last year, with a record 68.5 million people forcibly displaced as a result of persecution, conflict or violence.
President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism
Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc fails to form governing coalition with Al-Wataniya, National Wisdom Movement
Top Trump advisers arrive in Cairo after earlier stops in Jordan, Saudi Arabia
Official results of May 12 elections have been dogged by controversy
Muhammed Ebu Dekka was wounded by Israeli gunfire on May 14, says Palestinian Health Ministry
Protestors march from Bryant Park to United Nations headquarters
U.S. withdrew from UN rights council, accusing it of being hypocritical and biased against Israel
New rule is latest effort by Trump to dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act
Foreigners buy over 2,400 houses, marking a 36.1 percent rise year-on-year, according to official report
Over 1.4 million Turkish expats have cast their votes
Antonio Guterres 'would have much preferred for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council,' spokesman says
Long sentence would set ‘strong precedent’ against Islamophobia
"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg