Thousands mark World Refugee Day in New York

World Bulletin / News Desk

Thousands of people took to the streets of New York on Wednesday to mark World Refugee Day and denounce U.S. President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy against undocumented migrants.

Protestors marched from Bryant Park to the United Nations’ headquarters carrying placards that read “Refugees welcome,” “No child is illegal” and “Keep families together,” creating a long queue along the road.

The crowd also protested the Trump administration’s practice of separating undocumented parents suspected of crossing the border illegally from their children.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order halting his administration's implementation of the family separation policy.

Trump's "zero tolerance" policy refers all apprehended undocumented adults for criminal prosecution -- a break with past administrations that limited criminal referral for most adults who illegally crossed into the U.S. with their juvenile family members.

Each year, June 20 is observed as World Refugee Day.

On Tuesday, the United Nations announced that the world’s forcibly displaced population rose by 2.9 million last year, with a record 68.5 million people forcibly displaced as a result of persecution, conflict or violence.