Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:38, 21 June 2018 Thursday
Palestine
10:03, 21 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Palestinian succumbs to injuries amid Gaza violence
Palestinian succumbs to injuries amid Gaza violence

Muhammed Ebu Dekka was wounded by Israeli gunfire on May 14, says Palestinian Health Ministry

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Palestinian youth was martyred Wednesday after being injured last month by Israeli army gunfire during protests at the Gaza border.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Muhammed Ebu Dekka, who was injured during protests in Gaza on May 14, succumbed to his injuries at St Joseph Hospital. 

Since Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the security fence on March 30, scores of protesters have been killed and thousands more injured by gunfire from Israeli troops.

Protesters are demanding the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s draconian blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its 2 million inhabitants of many basic commodities.



Related Gaza Palestine
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Trump to sign order to address family separations
Trump to sign order to address family separations

President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism
Iraq s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government
Iraq’s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government

Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc fails to form governing coalition with Al-Wataniya, National Wisdom Movement
White House officials in Egypt to discuss Mideast peace
White House officials in Egypt to discuss Mideast peace

Top Trump advisers arrive in Cairo after earlier stops in Jordan, Saudi Arabia
Top Iraqi court upholds manual recount of votes
Top Iraqi court upholds manual recount of votes

Official results of May 12 elections have been dogged by controversy
Palestinian succumbs to injuries amid Gaza violence
Palestinian succumbs to injuries amid Gaza violence

Muhammed Ebu Dekka was wounded by Israeli gunfire on May 14, says Palestinian Health Ministry
Thousands mark World Refugee Day in New York
Thousands mark World Refugee Day in New York

Protestors march from Bryant Park to United Nations headquarters
Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council
Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council

U.S. withdrew from UN rights council, accusing it of being hypocritical and biased against Israel  
Number of US smokers at historic low
Number of US smokers at historic low

Less than 14 percent of adults smoked cigarettes in 2017
Trump unveils small business health plans
Trump unveils small business health plans

New rule is latest effort by Trump to dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act
Nearly 120 000 houses sold in May
Nearly 120,000 houses sold in May

Foreigners buy over 2,400 houses, marking a 36.1 percent rise year-on-year, according to official report
Record number of Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls
Record number of Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls

Over 1.4 million Turkish expats have cast their votes
UN chief regrets US exit from rights council
UN chief regrets US exit from rights council

Antonio Guterres 'would have much preferred for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council,' spokesman says
Canada mosque shooter could serve life in prison
Canada mosque shooter could serve life in prison

Long sentence would set ‘strong precedent’ against Islamophobia
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent

"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Russia Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria
Russia, Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria

Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future

NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg

News

Israel warns of possible fresh conflict with Gaza
Israel warns of possible fresh conflict with Gaza

Israeli army strikes Gaza after rocket fire
Israeli army strikes Gaza after rocket fire

Israeli warplanes strike Hamas positions in Gaza
Israeli warplanes strike Hamas positions in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Israeli PM to discuss Gaza with US delegation next week
Israeli PM to discuss Gaza with US delegation next week

Israeli army detains 17 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army detains 17 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council
Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council

Israel arrests 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel arrests 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli warplane strikes empty vehicle in Gaza City
Israeli warplane strikes empty vehicle in Gaza City

Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 