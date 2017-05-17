Top Iraqi court upholds manual recount of votes

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial authority, upheld on Thursday a decision by the parliament to manually recount the votes of the May 12 parliamentary elections.
The court, however, rejected other parliamentary decisions annulling votes of Iraqi expatriates and internally displaced people, as well as votes from the security personnel and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, according to state T.V.
The court reviewed the validity of the decisions taken by parliament earlier this month following an appeal lodged by Iraqi President Fuad Masum.Official results of Iraq’s May 12 election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging -- allegations dismissed by the leading coalitions.
On June 6, parliament voted in favor of amending Iraq’s election law, allowing votes to be recounted manually.
Shortly afterward, a panel of judges was appointed to assume the responsibilities of the electoral commission, several members of which were sacked amid widespread allegations of electoral fraud.
Muqtada al-Sadr, an influential politicianand Shia cleric, has said that parliament lacks the authority to overturn official election results.
Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition dominated the May 12 poll, winning 54 parliamentary seats, according to official results.
Sairoon was followed by a Hashd al-Shaabi-led coalition (47 seats) and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's Victory Bloc (42 seats).
Ammar al-Hakim’s National Wisdom Movement, meanwhile, clinched 19 seats in the assembly.
President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism
Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc fails to form governing coalition with Al-Wataniya, National Wisdom Movement
Top Trump advisers arrive in Cairo after earlier stops in Jordan, Saudi Arabia
Official results of May 12 elections have been dogged by controversy
Muhammed Ebu Dekka was wounded by Israeli gunfire on May 14, says Palestinian Health Ministry
Protestors march from Bryant Park to United Nations headquarters
U.S. withdrew from UN rights council, accusing it of being hypocritical and biased against Israel
New rule is latest effort by Trump to dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act
Foreigners buy over 2,400 houses, marking a 36.1 percent rise year-on-year, according to official report
Over 1.4 million Turkish expats have cast their votes
Antonio Guterres 'would have much preferred for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council,' spokesman says
Long sentence would set ‘strong precedent’ against Islamophobia
"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg