Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:37, 21 June 2018 Thursday
Turkey
12:01, 21 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq
Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq

Premier Binali Yildirim adds 400 square-kilometers of northern Iraqi region has been cleared of terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey has 11 temporary military bases in northern Iraq, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Thursday.

Speaking in a live interview to private A Haber broadcaster, Yildirim also said 400 square-kilometers of the region has been cleared of terrorists.

"We are shelling Mt. Qandil through air operations at times. This time PKK terrorists are crossing into Iran when they are on the back foot," the prime minister said.

He added Turkey has no problem with Iran over its Qandil operation.

"We cleared the area in northwestern Syria's Afrin during Operation Olive Branch. We will do the same thing in Mt. Qandil area," the prime minister added. 

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin region. On March 18, Day 58 of the operation, Turkish troops, and Free Syrian Army members liberated the town of Afrin.

Turkey has been conducting a counter-terrorism operation in the area to clear it of PKK terrorists.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

The group’s three-decade-long terror campaign against Turkey has left more than 40,000 people dead, including numerous women and children. 



Related Turkey north iraq
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport

TRT World to broadcast live landing of Turkish president's aircraft
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R amp D projects
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R&D projects

53 projects will be supported with nearly $8.5 million by ministry
Erdogan 35 key PKK members finished off in Qandil
Erdogan: 35 key PKK members ‘finished off’ in Qandil

Turkish airstrikes target meeting of PKK terror leaders at Mt. Qandil in northern Iraq, says Turkish president
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Most undocumented migrants have been held in western Izmir province
Turkey's Celik warns Europe about far right
Turkey's Celik warns Europe about far right

'Europe's ISIL is far-right extremism,' says Omer Celik
9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops
9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops

Over 40 kilograms of heroin and methamphetamine also confiscated
Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq
Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq

Premier Binali Yildirim adds 400 square-kilometers of northern Iraqi region has been cleared of terrorists
Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm
Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm

Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources to hold tender for 1,200 MW project -- world's biggest
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections

Syrians, Palestinians, others say Turkey needs strong leader like Erdogan
Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough
Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough

Dimitris Koufodinas, member of November 17 terror group, is serving 11 life sentences for murder
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil

Northern Iraq's Mt. Qandil is major hideout for PKK terrorists
Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'
'Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'

Bahceli, MHP leader predicts Erdogan will win election in first round
Turkish deputy PM We will definitely take F-35s
Turkish deputy PM: We will definitely take F-35s

Hakan Cavusoglu says US Senate decision on F-35s does not hold 'value' for Turkey
US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey
US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey

Binali Yildirim says US Senate decision not to affect delivery of F-35s to Turkey 
Turkey most charitable nation in 2017
Turkey most charitable nation in 2017

30 pct of all international aid came from Turkey last year, says Development Initiative
Turkey marks World Refugee Day
Turkey marks World Refugee Day

Foreign Ministry urges stronger international solidarity to resolve problems of displaced people worldwide

News

Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey, N Iraq
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey N Iraq

Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq

Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq

Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport

Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R&D projects
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R amp D projects

240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops
9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops

Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm
Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm

Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 