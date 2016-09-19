Germany's Merkel to meet with Jordanian king in Amman

World Bulletin / News Desk
Merkel is currently on a Middle East tour that will also bring her to Lebanon, where she will also hold talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
The German chancellor arrived in Amman on Wednesday evening from Berlin.
Later Thursday, King Abdullah will receive Merkel at Amman’s royal palace, where they are expected to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.
Merkel is also expected to meet with German military personnel who are currently stationed in Jordan as part of a U.S.-led coalition tasked with fighting the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.
The German leader will depart the Jordanian capital later today for Lebanon, where she is scheduled to hold talks with Hariri.
On Friday, Merkel will also meet with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanese President Michel Aoun.
Last year, Berlin extended 370 million euros in aid to Beirut to help Lebanon deal with its refugee problem.
And since 2012, Germany has allocated some 2 billion euros in aid to Amman to support refugee camps and educational programs.
President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism
Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc fails to form governing coalition with Al-Wataniya, National Wisdom Movement
Top Trump advisers arrive in Cairo after earlier stops in Jordan, Saudi Arabia
Official results of May 12 elections have been dogged by controversy
Muhammed Ebu Dekka was wounded by Israeli gunfire on May 14, says Palestinian Health Ministry
Protestors march from Bryant Park to United Nations headquarters
U.S. withdrew from UN rights council, accusing it of being hypocritical and biased against Israel
New rule is latest effort by Trump to dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act
Foreigners buy over 2,400 houses, marking a 36.1 percent rise year-on-year, according to official report
Over 1.4 million Turkish expats have cast their votes
Antonio Guterres 'would have much preferred for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council,' spokesman says
Long sentence would set ‘strong precedent’ against Islamophobia
"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg