Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:37, 21 June 2018 Thursday
Europe
14:00, 21 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Germany's Merkel to meet with Jordanian king in Amman
Germany's Merkel to meet with Jordanian king in Amman

German chancellor is now on tour of the region that will also bring her to Lebanon

World Bulletin / News Desk

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Jordan, where she is expected to meet with King Abdullah II and top Jordanian officials.

 

Merkel is currently on a Middle East tour that will also bring her to Lebanon, where she will also hold talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

 

The German chancellor arrived in Amman on Wednesday evening from Berlin.

 

Later Thursday, King Abdullah will receive Merkel at Amman’s royal palace, where they are expected to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

 

Merkel is also expected to meet with German military personnel who are currently stationed in Jordan as part of a U.S.-led coalition tasked with fighting the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

 

The German leader will depart the Jordanian capital later today for Lebanon, where she is scheduled to hold talks with Hariri.

 

On Friday, Merkel will also meet with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

 

Last year, Berlin extended 370 million euros in aid to Beirut to help Lebanon deal with its refugee problem.

 

And since 2012, Germany has allocated some 2 billion euros in aid to Amman to support refugee camps and educational programs.

 


Related Germany Angela Merkel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Trump to sign order to address family separations
Trump to sign order to address family separations

President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism
Iraq s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government
Iraq’s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government

Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc fails to form governing coalition with Al-Wataniya, National Wisdom Movement
White House officials in Egypt to discuss Mideast peace
White House officials in Egypt to discuss Mideast peace

Top Trump advisers arrive in Cairo after earlier stops in Jordan, Saudi Arabia
Top Iraqi court upholds manual recount of votes
Top Iraqi court upholds manual recount of votes

Official results of May 12 elections have been dogged by controversy
Palestinian succumbs to injuries amid Gaza violence
Palestinian succumbs to injuries amid Gaza violence

Muhammed Ebu Dekka was wounded by Israeli gunfire on May 14, says Palestinian Health Ministry
Thousands mark World Refugee Day in New York
Thousands mark World Refugee Day in New York

Protestors march from Bryant Park to United Nations headquarters
Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council
Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council

U.S. withdrew from UN rights council, accusing it of being hypocritical and biased against Israel  
Number of US smokers at historic low
Number of US smokers at historic low

Less than 14 percent of adults smoked cigarettes in 2017
Trump unveils small business health plans
Trump unveils small business health plans

New rule is latest effort by Trump to dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act
Nearly 120 000 houses sold in May
Nearly 120,000 houses sold in May

Foreigners buy over 2,400 houses, marking a 36.1 percent rise year-on-year, according to official report
Record number of Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls
Record number of Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls

Over 1.4 million Turkish expats have cast their votes
UN chief regrets US exit from rights council
UN chief regrets US exit from rights council

Antonio Guterres 'would have much preferred for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council,' spokesman says
Canada mosque shooter could serve life in prison
Canada mosque shooter could serve life in prison

Long sentence would set ‘strong precedent’ against Islamophobia
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent

"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Russia Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria
Russia, Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria

Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future

NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg

News

Germany's Merkel calls for common EU refugee policy
Germany's Merkel calls for common EU refugee policy

Merkel eyes talks with Trump on Iran, trade tariffs
Merkel eyes talks with Trump on Iran trade tariffs

Merkel offers Macron concessions on eurozone reforms
Merkel offers Macron concessions on eurozone reforms

Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit
Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit

Merkel, Putin revive dialogue after Trump scraps Iran deal
Merkel Putin revive dialogue after Trump scraps Iran deal

Merkel blasts breaches of Ukraine truce
Merkel blasts breaches of Ukraine truce

Germany's Merkel meets Jordanian king in Amman
Germany's Merkel meets Jordanian king in Amman

France, Germany vow to boost EU defense and security
France Germany vow to boost EU defense and security

Turkish footballer opens water wells in Ethiopia
Turkish footballer opens water wells in Ethiopia

Germany working on fugitive FETO suspect issue
Germany working on fugitive FETO suspect issue

Germany to refuse migrants from July
Germany to refuse migrants from July

Germany will miss NATO spending target
Germany will miss NATO spending target






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 