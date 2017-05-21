9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops

World Bulletin / News Desk
In the eastern Van province, police apprehended four suspects on charges of drug trafficking and use, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
During the operation, which was launched against the terrorist group PKK's drug trafficking network, more than 38 kilograms (83 pounds) of heroin and nearly six kilograms (13 pounds) of methamphetamine were seized.
Separately, anti-drug teams apprehended five suspects as part of operations against drug smuggling across the southern Mersin province. During the operation, 25 cannabis roots and an unregistered gun were seized.
