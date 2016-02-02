Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:37, 21 June 2018 Thursday
Europe
15:23, 21 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
EU, New Zealand launch trade negotiations
EU, New Zealand launch trade negotiations

Aim of negotiations is to remove barriers to trade in goods, services, says European Commission  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The EU and New Zealand on Thursday launched negotiations for a "comprehensive and ambitious" trade agreement, the European Commission said in a statement.

"The negotiations will aim at removing barriers to trade in goods and services, as well as developing trade rules to make trade easier and more sustainable," the commission said.

Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom and New Zealand's Minister for Trade David Parker attended the launch.

"Today is an important milestone in EU-New Zealand relations. Together, we can conclude a win-win agreement that offers benefits to business and citizens alike," Malmstrom said in the statement.

She added the agreement is an "excellent" opportunity to set ambitious common rules and shape globalization, making trade easier while safeguarding sustainable development.

The statement said that the first formal round of talks between the respective sides' teams of negotiators will take place in Brussels from July 16 to July 20.

According to the commission, the EU is New Zealand's third biggest trade partner and the agreement could increase trade in goods by almost 50 percent.



Related EU New Zealand trade
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Trump to sign order to address family separations
Trump to sign order to address family separations

President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism
Iraq s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government
Iraq’s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government

Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc fails to form governing coalition with Al-Wataniya, National Wisdom Movement
White House officials in Egypt to discuss Mideast peace
White House officials in Egypt to discuss Mideast peace

Top Trump advisers arrive in Cairo after earlier stops in Jordan, Saudi Arabia
Top Iraqi court upholds manual recount of votes
Top Iraqi court upholds manual recount of votes

Official results of May 12 elections have been dogged by controversy
Palestinian succumbs to injuries amid Gaza violence
Palestinian succumbs to injuries amid Gaza violence

Muhammed Ebu Dekka was wounded by Israeli gunfire on May 14, says Palestinian Health Ministry
Thousands mark World Refugee Day in New York
Thousands mark World Refugee Day in New York

Protestors march from Bryant Park to United Nations headquarters
Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council
Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council

U.S. withdrew from UN rights council, accusing it of being hypocritical and biased against Israel  
Number of US smokers at historic low
Number of US smokers at historic low

Less than 14 percent of adults smoked cigarettes in 2017
Trump unveils small business health plans
Trump unveils small business health plans

New rule is latest effort by Trump to dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act
Nearly 120 000 houses sold in May
Nearly 120,000 houses sold in May

Foreigners buy over 2,400 houses, marking a 36.1 percent rise year-on-year, according to official report
Record number of Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls
Record number of Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls

Over 1.4 million Turkish expats have cast their votes
UN chief regrets US exit from rights council
UN chief regrets US exit from rights council

Antonio Guterres 'would have much preferred for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council,' spokesman says
Canada mosque shooter could serve life in prison
Canada mosque shooter could serve life in prison

Long sentence would set ‘strong precedent’ against Islamophobia
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent

"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Russia Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria
Russia, Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria

Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future

NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg

News

New Zealand cools on climate refugee plan
New Zealand cools on climate refugee plan

New Zealand opposition selects first Maori leader
New Zealand opposition selects first Maori leader

New Zealand election ends in stalemate
New Zealand election ends in stalemate

New Zealand MP denies spying for China
New Zealand MP denies spying for China

New Zealand PM 'worried' as opposition support surges
New Zealand PM 'worried' as opposition support surges

New Zealand opposition plans to slash immigration
New Zealand opposition plans to slash immigration

EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade row
EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade

UK to publish Brexit blueprint over trade ties
UK to publish Brexit blueprint over trade ties

US, China trade war to have limited impact
US China trade war to have limited impact

US, China trade measures could impact global economy
US China trade measures could impact global economy

11 countries sign historic free trade deal
11 countries sign historic free trade deal

Turkey's foreign trade volume soars in October
Turkey's foreign trade volume soars in October

UK unveils new settlement scheme for EU citizens
UK unveils new settlement scheme for EU citizens

EU to update fingerprint database for asylum seekers
EU to update fingerprint database for asylum seekers

EU to consider migrant processing centres outside bloc
EU to consider migrant processing centres outside bloc

EU body debates release of €3B in Turkey refugee funds
EU body debates release of 3B in Turkey refugee funds

EU court confirms Le Pen must repay 300,000 euros
EU court confirms Le Pen must repay 300 000 euros

EU, Australia launch talks for trade agreement
EU Australia launch talks for trade agreement






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 