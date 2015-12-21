Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:36, 21 June 2018 Thursday
Turkey
16:27, 21 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Most undocumented migrants have been held in western Izmir province

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 242 undocumented migrants have been held across Turkey, security sources said Wednesday.

A total of 160 undocumented migrants were held in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Dikili, Cesme, Seferihisar districts of Izmir province, the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Coast guard units carried out four separate operations to stop the migrants from attempting to cross the border into Greece illegally, the source said.

In another Aegean province of Aydin, gendarmerie held two Iranians in Kusadasi district when they were preparing for crossing into Greece illegally.

Separately, in northwestern Edirne province's Uzunkopru district, and in three towns as well, 60 undocumented migrants were held, according to gendarmerie.

The migrants came from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Syria, Iraq, Eritrea and Libya.

All the migrants were later referred to the provincial migration authorities.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011, the beginning of Syria's civil war.

Among migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000.

There has been a 60 percent increase in migrant flow since 2016. The number was 31,000 in 2016.

 


Related Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport

TRT World to broadcast live landing of Turkish president's aircraft
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R amp D projects
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R&D projects

53 projects will be supported with nearly $8.5 million by ministry
Erdogan 35 key PKK members finished off in Qandil
Erdogan: 35 key PKK members ‘finished off’ in Qandil

Turkish airstrikes target meeting of PKK terror leaders at Mt. Qandil in northern Iraq, says Turkish president
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Most undocumented migrants have been held in western Izmir province
Turkey's Celik warns Europe about far right
Turkey's Celik warns Europe about far right

'Europe's ISIL is far-right extremism,' says Omer Celik
9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops
9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops

Over 40 kilograms of heroin and methamphetamine also confiscated
Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq
Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq

Premier Binali Yildirim adds 400 square-kilometers of northern Iraqi region has been cleared of terrorists
Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm
Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm

Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources to hold tender for 1,200 MW project -- world's biggest
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections

Syrians, Palestinians, others say Turkey needs strong leader like Erdogan
Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough
Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough

Dimitris Koufodinas, member of November 17 terror group, is serving 11 life sentences for murder
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil

Northern Iraq's Mt. Qandil is major hideout for PKK terrorists
Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'
'Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'

Bahceli, MHP leader predicts Erdogan will win election in first round
Turkish deputy PM We will definitely take F-35s
Turkish deputy PM: We will definitely take F-35s

Hakan Cavusoglu says US Senate decision on F-35s does not hold 'value' for Turkey
US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey
US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey

Binali Yildirim says US Senate decision not to affect delivery of F-35s to Turkey 
Turkey most charitable nation in 2017
Turkey most charitable nation in 2017

30 pct of all international aid came from Turkey last year, says Development Initiative
Turkey marks World Refugee Day
Turkey marks World Refugee Day

Foreign Ministry urges stronger international solidarity to resolve problems of displaced people worldwide

News

Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport

Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R&D projects
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R amp D projects

9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops
9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops

Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq
Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq

Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm
Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm

Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 