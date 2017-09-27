Today in History June 21

|1667
|The Peace of Breda ends the Second Anglo-Dutch War as the Dutch cede New Amsterdam to the English.
|1675
|Christopher Wren begins work on rebuilding St. Paul's Cathedral in London after the Great Fire.
|1791
|The French royal family is arrested in Varennes.
|1834
|C. H. McCormick patents the first practical reaper.
|1862
|Union and Confederate forces skirmish at the Chickahominy Creek.
|1863
|In the second day of fighting, Confederate troops fail to dislodge a Union force at the Battle of LaFourche Crossing.
|1887
|Britain celebrates the golden jubilee of Queen Victoria.
|1900
|General Douglas MacArthur offers amnesty to Filipinos rebelling against American rule.
|1908
|Mulai Hafid again proclaims himself the true sultan of Morocco.
|1911
|Porforio Diaz, the ex-president of Mexico, exiles himself to Paris.
|1915
|Germany uses poison gas for the first time in warfare in the Argonne Forest.
|1919
|Germans scuttle their own fleet at Scapa Flow, Scotland.
|1939
|Baseball legend Lou Gehrig is forced to quit baseball because of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis--a disease which wastes muscles.
|1942
|German General Erwin Rommel captures the port city of Tobruk in North Africa.
|1945
|Japanese forces on Okinawa surrender to American troops.
|1948
|Dr. Peter Goldmark demonstrates his "long-playing" record.
|1958
|A federal judge allows Little Rock, Arkansas to delay school integration.
|1963
|France announces it will withdraw from the NATO fleet in the North Atlantic.
|1964
|Three civil rights workers disappear in Meridian, Mississippi.
|1982
|John Hinckley Jr. is found not guilty by reason of insanity for attempting to assassinate President Ronald Reagan.
|1995
|The U.S. Senate votes against the nomination of Dr. Henry W. Foster for Surgeon General.
