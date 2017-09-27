Worldbulletin News

Today's News
21:37, 21 June 2018 Thursday
History
16:45, 21 June 2018 Thursday

Today in History June 21
Today in History June 21

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1667   The Peace of Breda ends the Second Anglo-Dutch War as the Dutch cede New Amsterdam to the English.
1675   Christopher Wren begins work on rebuilding St. Paul's Cathedral in London after the Great Fire.
1791   The French royal family is arrested in Varennes.
1834   C. H. McCormick patents the first practical reaper.
1862   Union and Confederate forces skirmish at the Chickahominy Creek.
1863   In the second day of fighting, Confederate troops fail to dislodge a Union force at the Battle of LaFourche Crossing.
1887   Britain celebrates the golden jubilee of Queen Victoria.
1900   General Douglas MacArthur offers amnesty to Filipinos rebelling against American rule.
1908   Mulai Hafid again proclaims himself the true sultan of Morocco.
1911   Porforio Diaz, the ex-president of Mexico, exiles himself to Paris.
1915   Germany uses poison gas for the first time in warfare in the Argonne Forest.
1919   Germans scuttle their own fleet at Scapa Flow, Scotland.
1939   Baseball legend Lou Gehrig is forced to quit baseball because of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis--a disease which wastes muscles.
1942   German General Erwin Rommel captures the port city of Tobruk in North Africa.
1945   Japanese forces on Okinawa surrender to American troops.
1948   Dr. Peter Goldmark demonstrates his "long-playing" record.
1958   A federal judge allows Little Rock, Arkansas to delay school integration.
1963   France announces it will withdraw from the NATO fleet in the North Atlantic.
1964   Three civil rights workers disappear in Meridian, Mississippi.
1982   John Hinckley Jr. is found not guilty by reason of insanity for attempting to assassinate President Ronald Reagan.
1995   The U.S. Senate votes against the nomination of Dr. Henry W. Foster for Surgeon General.


