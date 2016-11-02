Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:36, 21 June 2018 Thursday
Europe
17:06, 21 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
UK unveils new settlement scheme for EU citizens
UK unveils new settlement scheme for EU citizens

EU citizens will have to prove their identity, show they live in UK and declare they have no serious criminal convictions

World Bulletin / News Desk

British government has published Thursday a post-Brexit  “settlement scheme” for approximately 3.2 million EU citizens living in the U.K.

According to the new scheme unveiled by the Home Office, the EU citizens in the U.K. will have to “prove their identity, show that that they live in the UK, and declare that they have no serious criminal convictions” to be able to apply for the new scheme.

Home Office’s Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes has announced £65 ($86) planned fee for adults applying under the scheme and £32.50 ($43) for a children under 16.

“The Home Office will check the employment and benefit records held by government which will mean that, for many, their proof of residence will be automatic,” a statement by the office said.

It said “those who have not yet lived in the UK for five years will be granted pre-settled status and be able to apply for settled status once they reach the five-year point.”

“From April 2019, this second application will be free of charge,” it added.

“EU citizens make a huge contribution to our economy and to our society. They are our friends, family and colleagues and we want them to stay,” Nokes said in a statement at the House of Commons.

“This is an important step which will make it easy for EU citizens to get the status they need to continue working and living here.”

The draft rules will “deliver on the citizens’ rights agreement with the EU reached in March this year, which also guarantees the rights of UK nationals living in the EU,” according to the statement.

Describing the newly published scheme as “real progress”, Nokes said: “I look forward to hearing more detail on how the EU will make reciprocal arrangements for UK nationals living in the EU.”

More than 1 million British citizens are currently residing in EU member states.

“The new online application system will be accessible through phones, tablets, laptops and computers,” the Home Office said.

The settlement scheme will open in a phased way from later this year and “will be fully open by 30 March 2019.”

The deadline for applications will be 30 June 2021.

Britain is set to leave the EU in March 2019.



Related EU UK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Trump to sign order to address family separations
Trump to sign order to address family separations

President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism
Iraq s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government
Iraq’s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government

Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc fails to form governing coalition with Al-Wataniya, National Wisdom Movement
White House officials in Egypt to discuss Mideast peace
White House officials in Egypt to discuss Mideast peace

Top Trump advisers arrive in Cairo after earlier stops in Jordan, Saudi Arabia
Top Iraqi court upholds manual recount of votes
Top Iraqi court upholds manual recount of votes

Official results of May 12 elections have been dogged by controversy
Palestinian succumbs to injuries amid Gaza violence
Palestinian succumbs to injuries amid Gaza violence

Muhammed Ebu Dekka was wounded by Israeli gunfire on May 14, says Palestinian Health Ministry
Thousands mark World Refugee Day in New York
Thousands mark World Refugee Day in New York

Protestors march from Bryant Park to United Nations headquarters
Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council
Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council

U.S. withdrew from UN rights council, accusing it of being hypocritical and biased against Israel  
Number of US smokers at historic low
Number of US smokers at historic low

Less than 14 percent of adults smoked cigarettes in 2017
Trump unveils small business health plans
Trump unveils small business health plans

New rule is latest effort by Trump to dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act
Nearly 120 000 houses sold in May
Nearly 120,000 houses sold in May

Foreigners buy over 2,400 houses, marking a 36.1 percent rise year-on-year, according to official report
Record number of Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls
Record number of Turkish expats vote for June 24 polls

Over 1.4 million Turkish expats have cast their votes
UN chief regrets US exit from rights council
UN chief regrets US exit from rights council

Antonio Guterres 'would have much preferred for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council,' spokesman says
Canada mosque shooter could serve life in prison
Canada mosque shooter could serve life in prison

Long sentence would set ‘strong precedent’ against Islamophobia
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent
Trump falsely claims Germany crime up over 10 percent

"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Russia Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria
Russia, Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria

Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future
NATO chief warns of strains over alliance's future

NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg

News

EU, New Zealand launch trade negotiations
EU New Zealand launch trade negotiations

EU to update fingerprint database for asylum seekers
EU to update fingerprint database for asylum seekers

EU to consider migrant processing centres outside bloc
EU to consider migrant processing centres outside bloc

EU body debates release of €3B in Turkey refugee funds
EU body debates release of 3B in Turkey refugee funds

EU court confirms Le Pen must repay 300,000 euros
EU court confirms Le Pen must repay 300 000 euros

EU, Australia launch talks for trade agreement
EU Australia launch talks for trade agreement

New settlement visa for Turkish businesspeople
New settlement visa for Turkish businesspeople

Largest Eid gathering hosted in UK
Largest Eid gathering hosted in UK

UK police arrest man over 'Punish a Muslim Day' letter
UK police arrest man over 'Punish a Muslim Day' letter

Brexit could make UK car sector 'extinct'
Brexit could make UK car sector 'extinct'

UK's Johnson warns of Brexit 'meltdown' in secret tape
UK's Johnson warns of Brexit 'meltdown' in secret tape

UK reveals new counter-terrorism strategy
UK reveals new counter-terrorism strategy






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 