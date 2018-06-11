Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:36, 21 June 2018 Thursday
Turkey
17:45, 21 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Erdogan: 35 key PKK members ‘finished off’ in Qandil
Erdogan: 35 key PKK members ‘finished off’ in Qandil

Turkish airstrikes target meeting of PKK terror leaders at Mt. Qandil in northern Iraq, says Turkish president

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish military “finished off” 35 key members of PKK terror group in an air operation in Mt. Qandil area of northern Iraq, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"In the second operation [in Qandil], we caught these leaders meeting and we finished off 35 important names there," Erdogan said during his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s election rally in southeastern Kahramanmaras province.

Turkey has said the presence of terrorist groups near its border constitute a threat, and has launched military operations and other efforts to rid the region of terrorists.

Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in August 2016 and ended in March 2017, was aimed at eliminating the terrorist threat along the Turkish border with the use of the Free Syrian Army, backed by Turkish artillery and air cover.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from northwestern Syria's Afrin region. On March 18, Day 58 of the operation, Turkish troops, and Free Syrian Army members liberated the town of Afrin.

On Monday, the Turkish and U.S. forces began patrols in Syria's Manbij in line with a deal which was first announced after a meeting in Washington last week between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Manbij deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the northern Syrian city in order to stabilize the region.

Should the model prove to be a success, Turkey will push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria. 

In its over-30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including those of women and children. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.

 


Related Recep Tayyip Erdogan Qandil
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport

TRT World to broadcast live landing of Turkish president's aircraft
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R amp D projects
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R&D projects

53 projects will be supported with nearly $8.5 million by ministry
Erdogan 35 key PKK members finished off in Qandil
Erdogan: 35 key PKK members ‘finished off’ in Qandil

Turkish airstrikes target meeting of PKK terror leaders at Mt. Qandil in northern Iraq, says Turkish president
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Most undocumented migrants have been held in western Izmir province
Turkey's Celik warns Europe about far right
Turkey's Celik warns Europe about far right

'Europe's ISIL is far-right extremism,' says Omer Celik
9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops
9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops

Over 40 kilograms of heroin and methamphetamine also confiscated
Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq
Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq

Premier Binali Yildirim adds 400 square-kilometers of northern Iraqi region has been cleared of terrorists
Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm
Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm

Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources to hold tender for 1,200 MW project -- world's biggest
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections

Syrians, Palestinians, others say Turkey needs strong leader like Erdogan
Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough
Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough

Dimitris Koufodinas, member of November 17 terror group, is serving 11 life sentences for murder
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil

Northern Iraq's Mt. Qandil is major hideout for PKK terrorists
Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'
'Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'

Bahceli, MHP leader predicts Erdogan will win election in first round
Turkish deputy PM We will definitely take F-35s
Turkish deputy PM: We will definitely take F-35s

Hakan Cavusoglu says US Senate decision on F-35s does not hold 'value' for Turkey
US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey
US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey

Binali Yildirim says US Senate decision not to affect delivery of F-35s to Turkey 
Turkey most charitable nation in 2017
Turkey most charitable nation in 2017

30 pct of all international aid came from Turkey last year, says Development Initiative
Turkey marks World Refugee Day
Turkey marks World Refugee Day

Foreign Ministry urges stronger international solidarity to resolve problems of displaced people worldwide

News

Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil

Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 26 PKK terrorists in Qandil
Turkish jets neutralize 26 PKK terrorists in Qandil

Turkey to take control of Mt. Qandil soon
Turkey to take control of Mt Qandil soon

Mt. Qandil not distant target anymore: Turkish min.
Mt Qandil not distant target anymore Turkish min

Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport

Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria’s Manbij
Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria s Manbij

Erdogan: New mega project to provide 100,000 jobs
Erdogan New mega project to provide 100 000 jobs

Turkey expects 40M tourists in 2018
Turkey expects 40M tourists in 2018

Erdogan vows improved animal protection laws post polls
Erdogan vows improved animal protection laws post polls

Erdogan, Macron discuss regional issues over phone
Erdogan Macron discuss regional issues over phone






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 