Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:36, 21 June 2018 Thursday
Turkey
18:05, 21 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport

TRT World to broadcast live landing of Turkish president's aircraft

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's aircraft will make the first ever landing at Istanbul's new colossal airport on Thursday, which is expected to formally open to air traffic on Oct. 29.

In a written statement, TRT World said the Turkish presidential aircraft TC-TUR will take off after Erdogan's election rally in Gaziantep.

The historic landing on the 3,750-meter-long and 60-meter-wide runway will be broadcast live by TRT World.

The new airport -- 90 percent of which is already completed -- will be the world's biggest project built from scratch upon completion.

In the first phase, the airport will welcome 90 million passengers annually. Following the second phase of construction, which is expected to be completed in 2023, it is projected that this number would rise to 150-250 million.

With an investment of 120 million euros ($141 million), Istanbul’s new airport will be home to the world’s largest duty-free shopping complex. The 53,000 square meter shopping complex will consist of six sections, including luxury stores and bazaar concepts.

After the launch of the new airport, the Ataturk Airport on the European side of the city will be replaced by a huge park named "People's Garden", Erdogan announced earlier. 

 


Related Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport

TRT World to broadcast live landing of Turkish president's aircraft
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R amp D projects
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R&D projects

53 projects will be supported with nearly $8.5 million by ministry
Erdogan 35 key PKK members finished off in Qandil
Erdogan: 35 key PKK members ‘finished off’ in Qandil

Turkish airstrikes target meeting of PKK terror leaders at Mt. Qandil in northern Iraq, says Turkish president
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Most undocumented migrants have been held in western Izmir province
Turkey's Celik warns Europe about far right
Turkey's Celik warns Europe about far right

'Europe's ISIL is far-right extremism,' says Omer Celik
9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops
9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops

Over 40 kilograms of heroin and methamphetamine also confiscated
Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq
Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq

Premier Binali Yildirim adds 400 square-kilometers of northern Iraqi region has been cleared of terrorists
Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm
Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm

Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources to hold tender for 1,200 MW project -- world's biggest
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections

Syrians, Palestinians, others say Turkey needs strong leader like Erdogan
Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough
Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough

Dimitris Koufodinas, member of November 17 terror group, is serving 11 life sentences for murder
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil

Northern Iraq's Mt. Qandil is major hideout for PKK terrorists
Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'
'Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'

Bahceli, MHP leader predicts Erdogan will win election in first round
Turkish deputy PM We will definitely take F-35s
Turkish deputy PM: We will definitely take F-35s

Hakan Cavusoglu says US Senate decision on F-35s does not hold 'value' for Turkey
US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey
US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey

Binali Yildirim says US Senate decision not to affect delivery of F-35s to Turkey 
Turkey most charitable nation in 2017
Turkey most charitable nation in 2017

30 pct of all international aid came from Turkey last year, says Development Initiative
Turkey marks World Refugee Day
Turkey marks World Refugee Day

Foreign Ministry urges stronger international solidarity to resolve problems of displaced people worldwide

News

Erdogan: 35 key PKK members ‘finished off’ in Qandil
Erdogan 35 key PKK members finished off in Qandil

Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria’s Manbij
Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria s Manbij

Erdogan: New mega project to provide 100,000 jobs
Erdogan New mega project to provide 100 000 jobs

Turkey expects 40M tourists in 2018
Turkey expects 40M tourists in 2018

Erdogan vows improved animal protection laws post polls
Erdogan vows improved animal protection laws post polls

Erdogan, Macron discuss regional issues over phone
Erdogan Macron discuss regional issues over phone

Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R&D projects
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R amp D projects

240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops
9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops

Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq
Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq

Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm
Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm

Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 