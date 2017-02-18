Press agenda on June 22

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's campaign rallies.
IZMIR - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend opening ceremony of Turkcell Data Center and AK Party election rally.
AYDIN - Yildirim to also address AK Party rally.
TOKAT - The main opposition party’s chairman (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu to meet with NGO representatives and mukhtars.
ANKARA - Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate Muharrem Ince to address campaign rally at Anadolu Square.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - British-Irish Council Summit to be held in Guernsey Island.
LONDON - EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker to continue his visit to Ireland.
ETHIOPIA
ADDIS ABABA - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir to give news conference.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
SPORTS
ANKARA - Nigeria to meet Iceland in Group D; Brazil to take on Costa Rica and Serbia to face Switzerland in Group E in FIFA World Cup.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 22, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 18, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 17, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 16, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 15, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 14, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency to restore Pristina Carshia, Gazi Mehmet Pasha's Mosque
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 11, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 10, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 9, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 8, 2018