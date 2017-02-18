Worldbulletin News

09:54, 22 June 2018 Friday
09:26, 22 June 2018 Friday

Press agenda on June 22
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 22, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk 

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's campaign rallies.

IZMIR - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend opening ceremony of Turkcell Data Center and AK Party election rally.

AYDIN - Yildirim to also address AK Party rally.

TOKAT - The main opposition party’s chairman (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu to meet with NGO representatives and mukhtars.

ANKARA - Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate Muharrem Ince to address campaign rally at Anadolu Square.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - British-Irish Council Summit to be held in Guernsey Island.

LONDON - EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker to continue his visit to Ireland.​​

 

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir to give news conference.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

 

SPORTS

ANKARA - Nigeria to meet Iceland in Group D; Brazil to take on Costa Rica and Serbia to face Switzerland in Group E in FIFA World Cup.



