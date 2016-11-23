Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
09:54, 22 June 2018 Friday
Turkey
09:28, 22 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
14 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital
14 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital

Suspects were allegedly plotting terror attack ahead of elections Sunday

World Bulletin / News Desk

Fourteen people were arrested in Turkey’s capital Friday for suspected links to the ISIL terror group, according to a security source.

Counter-terrorism squads carried out simultaneous raids at several addresses and apprehended the suspects, who were allegedly plotting a terror attack ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections Sunday, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

All of the suspects were foreign nationals, the source added.

The suspects were taken to the capital’s Directorate of Security for testimony.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey so far, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.



Related Turkey ISIL
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
14 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital
14 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital

Suspects were allegedly plotting terror attack ahead of elections Sunday
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport

TRT World to broadcast live landing of Turkish president's aircraft
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R amp D projects
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R&D projects

53 projects will be supported with nearly $8.5 million by ministry
Erdogan 35 key PKK members finished off in Qandil
Erdogan: 35 key PKK members ‘finished off’ in Qandil

Turkish airstrikes target meeting of PKK terror leaders at Mt. Qandil in northern Iraq, says Turkish president
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Most undocumented migrants have been held in western Izmir province
Turkey's Celik warns Europe about far right
Turkey's Celik warns Europe about far right

'Europe's ISIL is far-right extremism,' says Omer Celik
9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops
9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops

Over 40 kilograms of heroin and methamphetamine also confiscated
Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq
Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq

Premier Binali Yildirim adds 400 square-kilometers of northern Iraqi region has been cleared of terrorists
Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm
Turkey sets application deadline for offshore wind farm

Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources to hold tender for 1,200 MW project -- world's biggest
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections
Immigrants in Turkey vouch for ruling party in elections

Syrians, Palestinians, others say Turkey needs strong leader like Erdogan
Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough
Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough

Dimitris Koufodinas, member of November 17 terror group, is serving 11 life sentences for murder
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil

Northern Iraq's Mt. Qandil is major hideout for PKK terrorists
Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'
'Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'

Bahceli, MHP leader predicts Erdogan will win election in first round
Turkish deputy PM We will definitely take F-35s
Turkish deputy PM: We will definitely take F-35s

Hakan Cavusoglu says US Senate decision on F-35s does not hold 'value' for Turkey
US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey
US Senate bill not to affect F35 delivery in Turkey

Binali Yildirim says US Senate decision not to affect delivery of F-35s to Turkey 
Turkey most charitable nation in 2017
Turkey most charitable nation in 2017

30 pct of all international aid came from Turkey last year, says Development Initiative

News

8 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
8 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

Syrian opposition group launches fresh anti-ISIL ops
Syrian opposition group launches fresh anti-ISIL ops

Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north

ISIL tunnels destroyed north of Mosul
ISIL tunnels destroyed north of Mosul

Jordan arrests two for seeking to join ISIL in Syria
Jordan arrests two for seeking to join ISIL in Syria


Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport

Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R&D projects
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R amp D projects

240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops
9 suspects held across Turkey in anti-drug ops

Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq
Turkey 'has 11 temporary military bases' in north Iraq






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 