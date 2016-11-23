14 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital

World Bulletin / News Desk
Fourteen people were arrested in Turkey’s capital Friday for suspected links to the ISIL terror group, according to a security source.
Counter-terrorism squads carried out simultaneous raids at several addresses and apprehended the suspects, who were allegedly plotting a terror attack ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections Sunday, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
All of the suspects were foreign nationals, the source added.
The suspects were taken to the capital’s Directorate of Security for testimony.
More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey so far, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.
Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.
