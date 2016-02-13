Worldbulletin News

Turkish jets neutralize 9 terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 9 terrorists in northern Iraq

Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Hakurk-Kani Rash region

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish warplanes neutralized nine PKK terrorists as part of a counterterrorism operation in northern Iraq Thursday, the military said Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the warplanes targeted the terror group in Hakurk-Kani Rash region.

Shelters, hideouts and weapon depots were also destroyed, the statement added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.



