Today in History June 22

|1377
|Richard II, who is still a child, begins his reign, following the death of his grandfather, Edward III. His coronation takes place July 16.
|1558
|The French take the French town of Thionville from the English.
|1772
|Slavery is outlawed in England.
|1807
|British seamen board the USS Chesapeake, a provocation leading to the War of 1812.
|1864
|Confederate General A. P. Hill turns back a Federal flanking movement at the Weldon Railroad near Petersburg, Virginia.
|1876
|General Alfred Terry sends Lieutenant Colonel George A. Custer to the Rosebud and Little Bighorn rivers to search for Indian villages.
|1910
|German bacteriologist Paul Ehrlich announces a definitive cure for syphilis.
|1911
|King George V of England is crowned.
|1915
|Austro-German forces occupy Lemberg on the Eastern Front as the Russians retreat.
|1925
|France and Spain agree to join forces against Abd el Krim in Morocco.
|1930
|A son is born to Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh.
|1933
|Adolf Hitler bans political parties in Germany other than the Nazis.
|1938
|Joe Louis floors Max Schmeling in the first round of the heavyweight bout at Yankee Stadium.
|1940
|France and Germany sign an armistice at Compiegne, on terms dictated by the Nazis.
|1941
|Under the code-name Barbarossa, Germany invades the Soviet Union.
|1942
|A Japanese submarine shells Fort Stevens at the mouth of the Columbia River.
|1944
|President Franklin Roosevelt signs the "GI Bill of Rights" to provide broad benefits for veterans of the war.
|1956
|The battle for Algiers begins as three buildings in The Casbah are blown up.
|1970
|President Richard Nixon signs the 26th amendment, lowering the voting age to 18.
|1973
|Skylab astronauts splash down safely in the Pacific after a record 28 days in space.
|1980
|The Soviet Union announces a partial withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan.
|1981
|Mark David Chapman pleads guilty to killing John Lennon.
|1995
|Nigeria's former military ruler Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo and his chief deputy are charged with conspiracy to overthrow Gen. Sani Abacha's military government.
