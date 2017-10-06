Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:51, 22 June 2018 Friday
Economy
Update: 11:42, 22 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey attracts over $3B int'l investment in Jan-April
Turkey attracts over $3B int'l investment in Jan-April

More than 100 incentive certificates issued for overseas-linked projects with $6.5B-investment-value in 4 months

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey attracted some $3.1 billion in net international direct investment from January to April, the Ministry of Economy announced Thursday.

In the first four months of 2018, the sum of net foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded a 21.9 percent yearly decline from some $3.9 billion in the same period of 2017.

According to the official data, the amount of net FDI the country received was $609 million in January, $467 million in February, more than $1 billion in March, and $863 million in April.

As the leading item on the overseas direct investment account, equity investment direct inflow to Turkey was around $1.7 billion. The European Union (EU) was the main origin of this amount with a share of 63.4 percent.

Austria ($316 million), the Netherlands ($229 million) and the U.K. ($94 million) were the top three European sources of direct capital inflow in the four-month period.

"In January-April this year, $638 million of the total equity capital entry was in the energy sector," the ministry said and added that it was followed by the manufacturing sector with $371 million and the financial intermediation sector with $161 million.

Including 18 branch offices, a total of 2,344 new foreign-backed firms were established in Turkey while another 34 local companies benefited from international participants over the same period.

In Turkey, some 61,500 companies with overseas capital were operating as of April -- 37.2 percent of them linked to the EU.

Official report showed that over 23,500 of these companies are involved in the retail and wholesale trade sector, followed by real estate rental and business activities (9,980 businesses), and manufacturing (7,210 firms).

The Ministry of Economy noted that 108 incentive certificates for investment projects of international investors were issued In the four-month period.

According to the official figures, the investment value of these certified projects -- within the framework of FDI legislation and the incentives regime -- amounted to $6.5 billion from January to April.

Last year, Turkey attracted $10.9 billion in net international direct investment, nearly $7.5 billion of which was equity investment inflow, and the Economy Ministry issued 339 incentive certificates for projects valued at $25.6 billion.



Related Turkey economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey attracts over 3B int'l investment in Jan-April
Turkey attracts over $3B int'l investment in Jan-April

More than 100 incentive certificates issued for overseas-linked projects with $6.5B-investment-value in 4 months
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 increases slighlty, while USD/TRY exchange rate rises
US Congress to pressure OPEC with Trump support
US Congress to pressure OPEC with Trump support

If signed into law, NOPEC Act would allow US to sue OPEC for manipulating oil prices, damaging American economy
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index starts day with 0.15 pct decline, falling some 140 points from Tuesday's close
Wealth of world s rich soared in 2017
Wealth of world’s rich soared in 2017

Report finds cumulative wealth of world’s millionaires and billionaires grew to more than $70 trillion for first time ever
Turkey's GDP per capita index up in 2017
Turkey's GDP per capita index up in 2017

Turkey’s GDP per capita index was 65 last year, rising one point from previous year, says TurkStat
Turkey s external assets at 234B in April
Turkey’s external assets at $234B in April

Net international investment position was minus $431.3B in April, says Turkish Central Bank
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls nearly 0.5 pct, while foreign currency exchange rates climb
Turkey's budget posts over 600M surplus in May
Turkey's budget posts over $600M surplus in May

Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $2B last month
Turkey's budget posts over 600M surplus in May
Turkey's budget posts over $600M surplus in May

Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $2B last month
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.32 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6810
Turkey expects 40M tourists in 2018
Turkey expects 40M tourists in 2018

Turkey also expects $32 billion tourism revenue, president adds
UAE injects 3B into Ethiopia s cash-strapped economy
UAE injects $3B into Ethiopia’s cash-strapped economy

Abu Dhabi crown prince begins two-day visit to the Horn of Africa Country on Eid Al-Fitr
Eurozone annual inflation up in May
Eurozone annual inflation up in May

Last month, inflation among EA19 countries up 0.6 percentage points from April, says Eurostat
Euro drops stocks rise as ECB vows to keep rates
Euro drops, stocks rise as ECB vows to keep rates low

The central bank also slashed its growth forecast for the rest of the year, citing threats of rising protectionism and global trade fears, but still said it would end a mass bond-buying programme.
Turkey's poultry production up in April
Turkey's poultry production up in April

Country's egg, chicken, turkey and meat production saw yearly rise in April, says official data  

News

Wealth of world’s rich soared in 2017
Wealth of world s rich soared in 2017

Turkey's current account deficit at $5.4B in April
Turkey's current account deficit at 5 4B in April

Turkey to grow 6.9 percent in Q1: Survey
Turkey to grow 6 9 percent in Q1 Survey

Turkey's economic confidence index falls in May
Turkey's economic confidence index falls in May

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1 pct at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1 pct at open

Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May
Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May

New Istanbul airport to transform 'Turkey into brand'
New Istanbul airport to transform 'Turkey into brand'

Turkey's mega industrial zones to attract investment
Turkey's mega industrial zones to attract investment

Turkey hosts 11.8M tourists in first 5 months of 2018
Turkey hosts 11 8M tourists in first 5 months of

Erdogan: 35 key PKK members ‘finished off’ in Qandil
Erdogan 35 key PKK members finished off in Qandil

Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US
Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US

Time to make Turkey world leader in transport
Time to make Turkey world leader in transport






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 