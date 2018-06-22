Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:50, 22 June 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 12:25, 22 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US
Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US

Advanced F-35 jets to boost Turkish Air Force with latest technologies, radar system

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey took delivery of its first F-35 fighter jet at a ceremony in Forth Worth, Texas, on Thursday.

Officials from the Turkish Undersecretariat for Defense Industries, Turkish companies involved in the project and Lockheed Martin representatives attended the ceremony at the Lockheed Martin Corporation in Texas.

Turkey has been in the F-35 program since the beginning of 1999. The Turkish defense industry has taken an active role in the production of aircraft; Alp Aviation, AYESAS, Kale Aviation, Kale Pratt & Whitney and Turkish Aerospace Industries have been producing parts of the first F-35 fighter jet.

The aircraft is expected to boost the Turkish Air Force with its superior capabilities such as latest sensors and an advanced radar system.

The first F-35 fighter jet delivered on Thursday will be assigned to the Luke Air Force Base in Arizona for pilot training.

The second aircraft will be delivered in the forthcoming days; the third and fourth one will be delivered in March 2019. These aircraft will stay in the U.S. during the Turkish pilots' training period.

The fifth and sixth fighter jets will be directly sent to Turkey once their productions are finalized in November 2019.

The F-35 fighter jets will be deployed in the 7th Main Jet Base Command in eastern Malatya province. Trainings will begin in 2020 after the arrival of aircraft in November 2019.



Related Turkey f35
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
New Istanbul airport to transform 'Turkey into brand'
New Istanbul airport to transform 'Turkey into brand'

Turkish justice minister also says reduction in number of ministries will enable faster services to citizens
Turkish army completes third round of patrols in Manbij
Turkish army completes third round of patrols in Manbij

First patrols by both Turkish and US troops in region began on June 18 and the second patrols on June 20
Turkey's mega industrial zones to attract investment
Turkey's mega industrial zones to attract investment

Country to invest in several areas such as energy, bio-technology and machinery with mega-industrial zones project
Turkish Airlines to recruit 1 000 pilots
Turkish Airlines to recruit 1,000 pilots

National flag carrier's deputy CEO says Istanbul's new airport will increase capacity
Turkey hosts 11 8M tourists in first 5 months of
Turkey hosts 11.8M tourists in first 5 months of 2018

Culture and Tourism Minister Kurtulmus announced new figures at meeting of Tourism Consultation Council in Istanbul
Erdogan 35 key PKK members finished off in Qandil
Erdogan: 35 key PKK members ‘finished off’ in Qandil

Turkish airstrikes target meeting of PKK terror leaders at Mt. Qandil in northern Iraq, says Turkish president
Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US
Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US

Advanced F-35 jets to boost Turkish Air Force with latest technologies, radar system
Turkish jets neutralize 9 terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 9 terrorists in northern Iraq

Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Hakurk-Kani Rash region
Time to make Turkey world leader in transport
Time to make Turkey world leader in transport

Turkish president shares plan to build wide transport network including new airports, high-speed railways, tunnels by 2023
Erdogan sheds light on Turkey s new presidential system
Erdogan sheds light on Turkey’s new presidential system

Number of Turkish ministries to be reduced to 16 under new presidential system of government, Erdogan says
14 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital
14 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital

Suspects were allegedly plotting terror attack ahead of elections Sunday
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport

TRT World to broadcast live landing of Turkish president's aircraft
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R amp D projects
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R&D projects

53 projects will be supported with nearly $8.5 million by ministry
Erdogan 35 key PKK members finished off in Qandil
Erdogan: 35 key PKK members ‘finished off’ in Qandil

Turkish airstrikes target meeting of PKK terror leaders at Mt. Qandil in northern Iraq, says Turkish president
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Most undocumented migrants have been held in western Izmir province
Turkey's Celik warns Europe about far right
Turkey's Celik warns Europe about far right

'Europe's ISIL is far-right extremism,' says Omer Celik

News

Turkish deputy PM: We will definitely take F-35s
Turkish deputy PM We will definitely take F-35s

US is our strategic partner says Erdogan
US is our strategic partner says Erdogan

Purchase of F-35 jets unrelated to S-400
Purchase of F-35 jets unrelated to S-400

US Marines send F-35 stealth fighter squadron to Japan
US Marines send F-35 stealth fighter squadron to Japan

Israel gets high-tech fighter jets after fog delay
Israel gets high-tech fighter jets after fog delay

Israel orders more F-35 warplanes from US
Israel orders more F-35 warplanes from US

New Istanbul airport to transform 'Turkey into brand'
New Istanbul airport to transform 'Turkey into brand'

Turkey's mega industrial zones to attract investment
Turkey's mega industrial zones to attract investment

Turkey hosts 11.8M tourists in first 5 months of 2018
Turkey hosts 11 8M tourists in first 5 months of

Erdogan: 35 key PKK members ‘finished off’ in Qandil
Erdogan 35 key PKK members finished off in Qandil

Turkey attracts over $3B int'l investment in Jan-April
Turkey attracts over 3B int'l investment in Jan-April

Time to make Turkey world leader in transport
Time to make Turkey world leader in transport






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 