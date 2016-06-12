Worldbulletin News

Syria’s Idlib rocked by twin bombings; 5 killed
Syria’s Idlib rocked by twin bombings; 5 killed

No group has yet claimed responsibility for deadly attack near city’s western entrance

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least five civilians were killed -- and dozens more injured -- by a twin bomb attack that rocked Syria’s northwestern city of Idlib on Thursday, according to the White Helmets civil-defense agency.

Mustafa Haj Youssef, the White Helmets’ director in Idlib, told Anadolu Agency that a car-bomb had exploded near the city’s western entrance.

Shortly afterward, Haj Youssef said, a bomb-laden motorcycle exploded in the same area.

Thirty-five people were injured in the blast, many of them seriously, while a number of nearby buildings were severely damaged, he added.

There has as yet been no claim of responsibility for the deadly attack.



