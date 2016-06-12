Syria’s Idlib rocked by twin bombings; 5 killed

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least five civilians were killed -- and dozens more injured -- by a twin bomb attack that rocked Syria’s northwestern city of Idlib on Thursday, according to the White Helmets civil-defense agency.
Mustafa Haj Youssef, the White Helmets’ director in Idlib, told Anadolu Agency that a car-bomb had exploded near the city’s western entrance.
Shortly afterward, Haj Youssef said, a bomb-laden motorcycle exploded in the same area.
Thirty-five people were injured in the blast, many of them seriously, while a number of nearby buildings were severely damaged, he added.
There has as yet been no claim of responsibility for the deadly attack.
Conservative bill was widely expected to fail in the chamber
Washington urges Moscow to reign in ally amid offensive in de-escalation zone
‘Koko touched lives of millions as an icon for interspecies communication and empathy’, Gorilla Foundation says
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says they will look into strengthening transatlantic bond in summit next month
Administration to no longer require immediate legal proceedings for undocumented adults who cross illegally with children
Trump administration makes request following backlash over its immigration policy
President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism
Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc fails to form governing coalition with Al-Wataniya, National Wisdom Movement
Top Trump advisers arrive in Cairo after earlier stops in Jordan, Saudi Arabia
Official results of May 12 elections have been dogged by controversy
Muhammed Ebu Dekka was wounded by Israeli gunfire on May 14, says Palestinian Health Ministry
Protestors march from Bryant Park to United Nations headquarters
U.S. withdrew from UN rights council, accusing it of being hypocritical and biased against Israel
New rule is latest effort by Trump to dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act