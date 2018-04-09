Opposition attacks regime positions in NW Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
Syrian opposition groups on Thursday published a video footage showing an armed attack on Assad regime forces in Syria’s northwestern Turkmen Mountain region.
According to opposition spokesmen, the attack resulted in the death of several Syrian regime troops.
“The opposition has carried out an operation against Syrian regime forces in and around the town of Sarraf in the Turkmen Mountain region,” Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the Jabal al-Islam Mountain Brigades (an armed opposition faction) said.
The operation, he added, had come in retaliation for a Wednesday attack by the regime and its allies on opposition positions in the southern province of Daraa.
According to Abu Obeida, at least 15 regime troops were killed -- and several more injured -- in Thursday’s attack in the Turkmen Mountain region.
Other sources who spoke to Anadolu Agency said that opposition fighters had staged an incursion into the regime-held Kapikaya, Sarraf and Kolgok areas, where they had seized or destroyed regime military equipment before withdrawing from the area.
Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.
