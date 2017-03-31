Worldbulletin News

Trump 'zero tolerance' policy dealt major blow
Trump 'zero tolerance' policy dealt major blow

Administration to no longer require immediate legal proceedings for undocumented adults who cross illegally with children

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Trump administration will no longer require immediate court proceedings for undocumented adults who cross the U.S. border illegally with their children, according to a report issued Thursday.

An anonymous senior U.S. Customs and Border Protection official told the Washington Post about the policy change on condition of anonymity.

The dramatic reversal, if confirmed, is a major blow to President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy which broke with previous administration by requiring all undocumented adults to be referred for criminal prosecution, regardless of whether they illegally cross the border with children.

The policy resulted in the controversial separation of families, but was stopped when Trump ordered Wednesday that families could remain united during criminal proceedings after days of seeking to shift responsibility for his actions on Congress and the Democratic Party.

Trump maintained in signing his executive order Wednesday that the "zero tolerance" policy would continue.

Now, however, it appears that undocumented adults with their children will no longer be immediately referred for criminal prosecution.

"We’re suspending prosecutions of adults who are members of family units until ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) can accelerate resource capability to allow us to maintain custody,” the official told the Washington Post.

At issue is ICE's lack of room to adequately house the increased number of people that Trump's order would bring to bear on their system, the newspaper reported.

The adults will continue to face misdemeanor charges, but will be allowed to go free while they await court proceedings.

The Justice Department and White House did not immediately respond to Anadolu Agency's repeated requests for comment.



