19:50, 22 June 2018 Friday
Turkey
15:46, 22 June 2018 Friday

Turkey hosts 11.8M tourists in first 5 months of 2018
Turkey hosts 11.8M tourists in first 5 months of 2018

Culture and Tourism Minister Kurtulmus announced new figures at meeting of Tourism Consultation Council in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus on Thursday said Turkey hosted 11.8 million tourists in first five months of 2018.

Kurtulmus’s remarks came after the meeting of Tourism Consultation Council in Istanbul.

“Tourist numbers are up over 30 percent, compared to the same period of 2017. This is all-time high. At the end of 2018, we will hopefully break a new record by hosting 40 million tourists and earning $32 billion,” he said.

The ministry previously announced that Turkey hosted over 32 million tourists last year, earning $26.5 billion.

 



