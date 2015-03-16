Update: 16:20, 22 June 2018 Friday

Turkish Airlines to recruit 1,000 pilots

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Airlines aims to recruit 1,000 pilots, the deputy CEO in charge of human resources Abdulkerim Cay said Friday.

"Now, our target is 1,000 pilots to meet our needs," Cay told reporters in Istanbul.

Cay said the capacity will increase after once the new Istanbul airport becomes operational.

Istanbul's third airport is expected to be formally open to air traffic on Oct. 29.

According to a statement from the national flag carrier, people, who are under the age of 35 and have at least an associate's degree can apply for the pilot academy.

The applicants can find more information at https://www.turkishairlines.com/tr-tr/kariyer/is-ilanlari-duyurular/thy-ao-yetistirilmek-uzere-2-inci-pilot-aday-adayi-ariyor/index.html