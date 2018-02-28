Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:49, 22 June 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 17:03, 22 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkish army completes third round of patrols in Manbij
Turkish army completes third round of patrols in Manbij

First patrols by both Turkish and US troops in region began on June 18 and the second patrols on June 20

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Armed Forces on Friday completed their third round of patrolling in the northern Syrian city of Manbij as part of a deal with the U.S. to rid the area of the YPG/PKK terror group.

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground, armored vehicles belonging to the Turkish military carried out patrols near the Sacu river, which separates the Jarabulus region from Manbij.

The first patrols by both Turkish and U.S. troops in the region began on June 18 and the second patrols on June 20.

The Manbij deal, which was made between Turkey and the U.S., focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the northern Syrian city in order to stabilize the region.

The agreement was first announced after a meeting in Washington earlier in June between Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Should the model prove to be a success, Turkey will push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including those of women and children. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.

Turkey has said the presence of terror forces near its border constitute a threat and has launched military operations and other efforts to rid the region of terrorists.

Arabs account for more than 90 percent of the local population in Manbij.



Related turkish army manbij
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
New Istanbul airport to transform 'Turkey into brand'
New Istanbul airport to transform 'Turkey into brand'

Turkish justice minister also says reduction in number of ministries will enable faster services to citizens
Turkish army completes third round of patrols in Manbij
Turkish army completes third round of patrols in Manbij

First patrols by both Turkish and US troops in region began on June 18 and the second patrols on June 20
Turkey's mega industrial zones to attract investment
Turkey's mega industrial zones to attract investment

Country to invest in several areas such as energy, bio-technology and machinery with mega-industrial zones project
Turkish Airlines to recruit 1 000 pilots
Turkish Airlines to recruit 1,000 pilots

National flag carrier's deputy CEO says Istanbul's new airport will increase capacity
Turkey hosts 11 8M tourists in first 5 months of
Turkey hosts 11.8M tourists in first 5 months of 2018

Culture and Tourism Minister Kurtulmus announced new figures at meeting of Tourism Consultation Council in Istanbul
Erdogan 35 key PKK members finished off in Qandil
Erdogan: 35 key PKK members ‘finished off’ in Qandil

Turkish airstrikes target meeting of PKK terror leaders at Mt. Qandil in northern Iraq, says Turkish president
Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US
Turkey takes delivery of first F-35 fighter jet in US

Advanced F-35 jets to boost Turkish Air Force with latest technologies, radar system
Turkish jets neutralize 9 terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 9 terrorists in northern Iraq

Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Hakurk-Kani Rash region
Time to make Turkey world leader in transport
Time to make Turkey world leader in transport

Turkish president shares plan to build wide transport network including new airports, high-speed railways, tunnels by 2023
Erdogan sheds light on Turkey s new presidential system
Erdogan sheds light on Turkey’s new presidential system

Number of Turkish ministries to be reduced to 16 under new presidential system of government, Erdogan says
14 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital
14 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital

Suspects were allegedly plotting terror attack ahead of elections Sunday
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport
Erdogan's plane to land first at new Istanbul airport

TRT World to broadcast live landing of Turkish president's aircraft
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R amp D projects
Turkey's agriculture ministry to support R&D projects

53 projects will be supported with nearly $8.5 million by ministry
Erdogan 35 key PKK members finished off in Qandil
Erdogan: 35 key PKK members ‘finished off’ in Qandil

Turkish airstrikes target meeting of PKK terror leaders at Mt. Qandil in northern Iraq, says Turkish president
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
240 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Most undocumented migrants have been held in western Izmir province
Turkey's Celik warns Europe about far right
Turkey's Celik warns Europe about far right

'Europe's ISIL is far-right extremism,' says Omer Celik

News

3-month timetable set in US-Turkey Manbij deal
3-month timetable set in US-Turkey Manbij deal

US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'

PYD/PKK won’t surrender Manbij, ‘Military Council’ says
PYD PKK won t surrender Manbij Military Council says

US aware of Russian, Syrian aid convoy to Manbij
US aware of Russian Syrian aid convoy to Manbij

US-led coalition tracking ISIL convoy fleeing Manbij
US-led coalition tracking ISIL convoy fleeing Manbij

Sporadic clashes rock Manbij as ISIL ignore deadline
Sporadic clashes rock Manbij as ISIL ignore deadline

Turkey hits 'critical gathering' of PKK in north Iraq
Turkey hits 'critical gathering' of PKK in north Iraq

Turkish army chief vows to fight against terror groups
Turkish army chief vows to fight against terror groups

Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N Iraq

Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish army neutralizes 3 PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists
Turkish army neutralizes 3 PKK PYD-YPG terrorists

Turkish army provides health services in Syria's Afrin
Turkish army provides health services in Syria's Afrin






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 