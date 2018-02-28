Turkish army completes third round of patrols in Manbij

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish Armed Forces on Friday completed their third round of patrolling in the northern Syrian city of Manbij as part of a deal with the U.S. to rid the area of the YPG/PKK terror group.
According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground, armored vehicles belonging to the Turkish military carried out patrols near the Sacu river, which separates the Jarabulus region from Manbij.
The first patrols by both Turkish and U.S. troops in the region began on June 18 and the second patrols on June 20.
The Manbij deal, which was made between Turkey and the U.S., focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the northern Syrian city in order to stabilize the region.
The agreement was first announced after a meeting in Washington earlier in June between Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Should the model prove to be a success, Turkey will push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including those of women and children. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.
Turkey has said the presence of terror forces near its border constitute a threat and has launched military operations and other efforts to rid the region of terrorists.
Arabs account for more than 90 percent of the local population in Manbij.
Turkish justice minister also says reduction in number of ministries will enable faster services to citizens
First patrols by both Turkish and US troops in region began on June 18 and the second patrols on June 20
Country to invest in several areas such as energy, bio-technology and machinery with mega-industrial zones project
National flag carrier's deputy CEO says Istanbul's new airport will increase capacity
Culture and Tourism Minister Kurtulmus announced new figures at meeting of Tourism Consultation Council in Istanbul
Turkish airstrikes target meeting of PKK terror leaders at Mt. Qandil in northern Iraq, says Turkish president
Advanced F-35 jets to boost Turkish Air Force with latest technologies, radar system
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Hakurk-Kani Rash region
Turkish president shares plan to build wide transport network including new airports, high-speed railways, tunnels by 2023
Number of Turkish ministries to be reduced to 16 under new presidential system of government, Erdogan says
Suspects were allegedly plotting terror attack ahead of elections Sunday
TRT World to broadcast live landing of Turkish president's aircraft
53 projects will be supported with nearly $8.5 million by ministry
Turkish airstrikes target meeting of PKK terror leaders at Mt. Qandil in northern Iraq, says Turkish president
Most undocumented migrants have been held in western Izmir province