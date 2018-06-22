Update: 17:45, 22 June 2018 Friday

New Istanbul airport to transform 'Turkey into brand'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul on Friday said the new airport in Istanbul will turn Turkey into a brand.

In an interview with the Turkish news channel Kanal 24, Gul said more than 100,000 people would be employed at the new airport in its first phase of construction which is expected to formally open to air traffic on Oct. 29.

"In the aftermath, there will be hundreds of thousands of after-effects. The world's largest airport hosting 150 million passengers will turn Turkey into a brand."

About reducing the number of ministries from 26 to 16 in the presidential system of government, Gul said, "We will save a lot [by reducing the number of ministries], so we will start from the state, we will start from the bureaucracy."

Gul added the reduction in the number of ministries would also accelerate the system and enable citizens to get faster service.

He said the extravagance at public institutions would be reduced after number of the ministries go down.