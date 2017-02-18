Worldbulletin News

Today's News
17:02, 23 June 2018 Saturday
Media
09:41, 23 June 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on June 23
Press agenda on June 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 23, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk


TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's campaign rallies in Istanbul’s Esenyurt, Beylikduzu, Avcilar, Kucukcekmece and Eyup districts.

ANKARA - Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli to hold “Great Turkey” meeting.

 

U.K.

LONDON - Thousands of people from a coalition of pro-EU activist groups will march in central London to campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders.

 

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following efforts to form new government amid ongoing controversy over parliament poll results.

 

YEMEN

SANAA - Following ongoing conflict between army and Houthis over Yemen’s strategic Al-Hudaydah province.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

 

SPECIAL REPORT

The ongoing battle for Libya’s ‘oil crescent’

By Mustafa Dala

TRIPOLI (AA) - Recent weeks have seen a resumption of fighting over Libya’s strategic ‘oil crescent’ region.​

 

SPORTS

ANKARA – South Korea to meet Mexico and Germany to meet Sweden in Group F; Belgium to face Tunisia in Group G in FIFA World Cup.



Press agenda on June 23

