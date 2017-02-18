Press agenda on June 23

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's campaign rallies in Istanbul’s Esenyurt, Beylikduzu, Avcilar, Kucukcekmece and Eyup districts.
ANKARA - Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli to hold “Great Turkey” meeting.
U.K.
LONDON - Thousands of people from a coalition of pro-EU activist groups will march in central London to campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following efforts to form new government amid ongoing controversy over parliament poll results.
YEMEN
SANAA - Following ongoing conflict between army and Houthis over Yemen’s strategic Al-Hudaydah province.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
SPECIAL REPORT
The ongoing battle for Libya’s ‘oil crescent’
By Mustafa Dala
TRIPOLI (AA) - Recent weeks have seen a resumption of fighting over Libya’s strategic ‘oil crescent’ region.
SPORTS
ANKARA – South Korea to meet Mexico and Germany to meet Sweden in Group F; Belgium to face Tunisia in Group G in FIFA World Cup.
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency to restore Pristina Carshia, Gazi Mehmet Pasha's Mosque
