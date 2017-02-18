09:41, 23 June 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on June 23

World Bulletin / News Desk



TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's campaign rallies in Istanbul’s Esenyurt, Beylikduzu, Avcilar, Kucukcekmece and Eyup districts.

ANKARA - Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli to hold “Great Turkey” meeting.

U.K.

LONDON - Thousands of people from a coalition of pro-EU activist groups will march in central London to campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following efforts to form new government amid ongoing controversy over parliament poll results.

YEMEN

SANAA - Following ongoing conflict between army and Houthis over Yemen’s strategic Al-Hudaydah province.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

SPECIAL REPORT

The ongoing battle for Libya’s ‘oil crescent’

By Mustafa Dala

TRIPOLI (AA) - Recent weeks have seen a resumption of fighting over Libya’s strategic ‘oil crescent’ region.​

SPORTS

ANKARA – South Korea to meet Mexico and Germany to meet Sweden in Group F; Belgium to face Tunisia in Group G in FIFA World Cup.