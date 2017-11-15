09:46, 23 June 2018 Saturday

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Van province in southeastern Turkey early Saturday, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake struck Van's Saray district at 06.50 a.m. (0450GMT) at a depth of 8.45 kilometers (5.25 miles), AFAD said.

No causalities have been reported so far.