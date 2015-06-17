US ‘suspends’ Korean military drills

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Pentagon said Friday that major joint military exercises with South Korea have been 'indefinitely suspended'.
In a press statement, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Dana White said Defense Secretary James Mattis met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford and National Security Adviser John Bolton to discuss efforts to implement the results of the Singapore Summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
"To support implementing the outcomes of the Singapore Summit, and in coordination with our Republic of Korea ally, Secretary Mattis has indefinitely suspended select exercises," she said.
White stated that the decision included suspending upcoming programs such as "Freedom Guardian" and two Korean Marine Exchange Program training exercises.
"In support of upcoming diplomatic negotiations led by Secretary Pompeo, additional decisions will depend upon the DPRK continuing to have productive negotiations in good faith," she added, referring to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s formal name.
