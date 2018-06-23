10:24, 23 June 2018 Saturday

Over 600 int’l journalists to follow Turkey’s polls

World Bulletin / News Desk

Over 600 members of the foreign press from 34 countries have received accreditation from Turkey’s Directorate General of Press and Information (BYEGM) for the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to information gathered by Anadolu Agency from BYEGM, a total of 635 international journalists have arrived in Turkey to monitor the polls.

Press members with necessary permission will be provided with facilities to ease their work in the field.

Press centers with screens were established in Ankara, Istanbul and Diyarbakir by BYEGM in order to allow members of the international press to follow the election results.

From these screens, the election results can be followed instantaneously with information provided through cooperation between BYEGM and Anadolu Agency.

The Ministry of Interior and the Supreme Election Council (YSK) will be working together to resolve problems that may be encountered during filming activities of journalists.